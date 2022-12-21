The cake that helped me reconnect with my father after 21 years

Often I get fixated on an ingredient. Whether it’s a herb, grain or spice, I try to honor something that existed long before I did by making it the focus of a new recipe. This time, it was nutmeg, a spice I have always loved but hardly put to use. Usually, recipe development takes lots of trial and error, but this cake — this sweet coconut-glazed nutmeg loaf adorned with fresh coconut shavings — was perfect at first bite. What I uncovered wasn’t just a recipe for an exceptional dessert, but also part of myself I never knew existed. It’s the cake I now credit for helping me reconnect with my estranged father after not speaking to him for 21 years.

Nutmeg Loaf Cake with Sweet Coconut Glaze Courtesy Sahara Bohoskey

My origin story naturally begins with my parents. They met in Tokyo, Japan, in the late ‘80s. My mum, an English and Italian immigrant, found herself in Japan for work. My dad, a Jamaican immigrant, was a musician performing in the hottest clubs in Tokyo. They met and had me a couple years later. Following complications with his visa, my dad was forced to leave the country, leaving behind my mother and me in Tokyo. As a multiethnic Black girl in an East Asian society being raised by her family of European descent, I had zero connection to my Black heritage or Caribbean culture.

Me and my dad in Tokyo circa 1993. Courtesy Sahara Bohoskey

Being raised by a family not of your phenotype is a strange thing. Something only a person in a similar circumstance can understand. My mother is my idol, but at the same time, we do not see or experience the world the same way. It was so isolating being the only Black person in my family, neighborhood and school. I didn’t get the foundation all Black people need to flourish in this world. I had no roots.

Getting ready for my taiko drum performance in preschool. Courtesy Sahara Bohoskey

After I had my son in 2021, I knew it was time to reconnect with my dad. I needed to give my son the greatest gift I could, to grow up rich in his culture with pride, and I had to lead by example.I had been trying to muster up the courage for years, but honestly, what do you say to a man you’ve rejected for over two decades? As a child, I was so scared of feeling less than for not having a father that I turned off all my feelings for him. He tried to contact me over the years but I wasn’t ready to have a relationship with him. I was too hurt by his absence. So I cut him out completely. And because of that, he missed everything. He missed my first heartbreak, graduations, wedding and first-born child. I tried finding his contact info online, but that was harder than anticipated. After a few weeks of asking distant relatives, I finally got his number.

Me and my son River. Courtesy Sahara Bohoskey

Right before reconnecting with my dad, I created this nutmeg cake recipe. After I had developed the recipe, I looked to see if this had been made before — something many recipe developers do to make sure their recipe is unique and gives proper credit where it’s due. To my complete surprise, the combination of coconut and nutmeg already existed and had originated in my father's home country of Jamaica. The toto cake is a classic recipe every Jamaican family has their own spin on. Some add coconut milk to the batter; some add coconut flakes as a garnish. I even found recipes with a similar glazing method to mine. With no connection (or so I thought) to my Jamaican heritage, my instinct led me to this recipe. I felt shocked and overwhelmingly at home at the same time. It felt like a sign that I was on the right path. I realize now that I may not have been raised in the culture but it was always in me.

On a random day in November of 2021, I called my dad. Speaking to him felt so familiar yet so foreign. Guilt washed over me and I burst into tears. He comforted me. He spoke to me with pride, love and understanding. He spoke to me like a father should. Most of that call is a blur now, but one thing I will always remember is what I heard in his voice: 30 years’ worth of “I love you.”

Now reconnected with my father, I’ve found family all over: aunts in New Jersey, a grandfather in New York (where I lived for 10 years!) and a grandmother in Jamaica. Slowly connecting with them has been a blessing, though admittedly, it is quite hard to juggle getting to know such a large family as a new mum. If you know, you know.

My dad and I have bonded predominantly over food. We’ve talked about his famous tuna scrambled eggs, his tricks to the best Jamaican-style fried dumplings and so much more. Now I look at my fixation with nutmeg as my ancestors guiding me on a path to acceptance and growth. I don’t know who those angels are, but I am at a place where I have felt the most peace in my life, and so to them I am eternally grateful.