'Cake Boss' Buddy Valastro undergoes 3rd hand surgery after gruesome accident

"Cake Boss" Buddy Valastro just completed his third hand surgery after his right hand was impaled in a bowling injury last month.

The baker shared an updated photo of his bandaged hand and details about how he is recuperating after the gruesome incident.

"Hey guys, just had my third hand surgery. It’s been a rough road to recovery but I’m hanging in there," he wrote on Instagram. "Just wanted to check in and let you all know how much I appreciate all the love, well wishes, and positive vibes! Keep em coming!"

Valastro also gave a shoutout to the team at the Hospital for Special Surgery, where he has been receiving care.

Last month, Valastro shared a photo from his hospital bed and showed off his "iron fist" that was bandaged.

“Buddy was spending some quality time on Sunday bowling with his family. There was a malfunction with the bowling pinsetter, a common fix in the past, but (it) turned into a terrible accident. After trying to release the bowling pin from the cage mechanism, his right hand became lodged and compressed inside the unit," a spokesperson for Carlo's Bakery told TODAY Food at the time.

Valastro's hand was stuck and he had to watch a metal rod "slowly and repeatedly impale his hand three times between his ring finger and middle finger," the spokesperson said. Valastro's sons, Buddy Jr. and Marco, rushed to the garage to find a saw to cut through the rod and help their father remove his hand from the machine.

The "Cake Boss" was emotional recounting his sons' heroics during an interview on TODAY last month.

"I don't even know what to say," Valastro said while sitting next to Buddy Jr. "I'm so proud of my son. I just can't imagine that they had to go through this and they did what they did. So, thank you, son."

While it will be a long journey to recovery, Valastro is already back to practicing his craft of cake decorating. Earlier this month, he shared photos of himself working with just his left hand.

“Family time is the BEST time! Doing it all over again, left handed,” Valastro wrote, along with the hashtags #recovery, #lefty and #southpaw.