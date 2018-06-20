'Cake Boss' Buddy Valastro reveals the secret to his weight loss

share tweet pin email

Buddy Valastro just changed his image from "Cake Boss" to weight-loss boss.

On Monday, the "Cake Boss" star and restaurateur posted a photo on Instagram with his wife, Lisa. While it was no surprise to see Valastro looking suave in the picture, he looked especially slim.

"A lot of people have been asking me how I’ve slimmed down lately so I just wanted to share that I’ve used the Optavia program," Valastro wrote alongside the photo. "Im [sic] not being paid to say this and it should be noted that I think every body is different and you should do whatever suits you but this is what I’m doing and I’m very happy with the results so far!"

Optavia is a program that provides coaches (many of whom have gone through the Optavia themselves) to help clients not only achieve their goal weight but also develop habits for a continued healthy lifestyle. And Valastro isn't the only the chef who has recently made a physical transformation. Celebrity chefs like Gordon Ramsay and Michael White have both weighed in on how a professional food lover loses weight.

Looking back on Valastro's Instagram post honoring his late mother, Mary, on her birthday, the difference in his physique is astonishing.

Needless to say, Valastro's followers are excited about how good their favorite baker feels these days.

"Absolutely stunning couple! Had to start following, not only have I always loved your show and [cake] your close family is what life is all about," one fan commented.

"Whoooaaa!!! That’s an awesome transformation" another said.

"Wow, that is amazing good for you. You seriously look 20 years younger. You guys look amazing!!!" someone else posted.

Even some of his famous cakes are looking healthier:

We can't wait to see what health-conscious concoction the boss will whip up next.