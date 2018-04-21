'Cake Boss' Buddy Valastro honors late mother with touching birthday note

share tweet pin email

Nearly a year after losing his mother, "Cake Boss" star Buddy Valastro celebrated her memory with thousands of fans who remembered her from his hit show.

Valastro's mother, Mary, died in June 2017 after a long battle with ALS. On Tuesday, which would have been her 70th birthday, he wrote a special message and shared a sweet photo on Instagram.

"Spending today remembering just how much we love and miss our dear momma," he posted. "Wish we were all together celebrating but hope she’s having a great time with dad. Happy birthday!"

His followers replied with messages of support and condolences.

"Mother's love is mother's love," one wrote.

"Happy birthday sweet lady," another wrote for Mary.

One "Cake Boss" fan recalled, "?...remember when you baked your dad's signature cake for her retirement party? @buddyvalastro ....im sure she's having a swell time."

Shortly after his mother's passing, Valastro told People that it was too difficult to return to the original Carlo's Bakery in Hoboken, New Jersey, which his family had run since 1964. After her husband died in 1994, Mary took over the business — and then rose to reality TV fame with Buddy and his siblings when the bakery was featured on TLC's "Cake Boss."

Since then, the family has opened 18 more locations.

“She doesn’t want me to stop,” Valastro told People in June. “She wants me to be the patriarch of the family and keep doing what I’m doing, 100 percent. There’s not even a doubt in my mind.”

Continuing to honor Mary's memory and her work ethic, the Italian-American baker opened another Carlo's Bakery in March. He now has four locations in Texas, which is pretty sweet.

Editor's Note, April, 23, 2018: This story initially stated that Buddy Valastro's mother passed away June 2018. She died June 2017. The story has been updated to reflect the correct year.