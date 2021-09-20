'Cake Boss' star Buddy Valastro﻿ gives update on health 1 year after gruesome injury

A year ago, Buddy Valastro thought he'd never bake again, but the "Cake Boss" star is back in the kitchen and sharing an update on his health after a gruesome hand injury last September threatened to end his career.

The cake master spoke with Rachael Ray this week and revealed that his hand is 95% healed after it was impaled by a machine in his family's home bowling alley last year.

"If that's as good as it's gonna get, Rachel, I'll take it," he said.

Valastro, 44, put his decorating skills on display during the interview and said he feels blessed that he's still able to pursue his passion.

"The fact that I'm still able to do what I love, it was amazing," he said.

The father of four made headlines in September 2020 when he revealed that a metal rod impaled his right hand several times while he was trying to restart the pinsetter in his family's bowling alley. His teenage son Buddy Jr. jumped into action at the time and, with the help of his brother Marco, helped cut their father off the machine.

In an interview with TODAY the month after the incident, Valastro choked up while talking about Buddy Jr.'s bravery.

"I'm so proud of my son. I just can't imagine that they had to go through this and they did what they did. So, thank you son," he said.

Valastro underwent emergency surgery to remove the rod from his hand and then had a separate operation by an orthopedic surgeon.

While reflecting on the past year, the "Cake Boss" star, who also stars in the Food Network show "Buddy vs. Duff," told Ray that he can hardly believe how lucky he is to have made such a speedy recovery.

"It's definitely been an amazing ride and the fact that I'm able to still do what I love … like doing that last season of 'Buddy vs. Duff,' it was amazing because of the fact that I could still do it," he explained.

Ray couldn't help but agree, saying a 95% recovery sounds pretty good to her:

"Once you get over a certain age, 95% we'll take it for anything — our memory, our body, our back — if we're 95%, we're good."

Valastro replied with one simple word: "Amen."

During their chat, the "Cake Boss" star revealed that his daughter Sofia, 18, has expressed interest in entering the family business one day — just not as a cake decorator.

"Sof is determined. She's going (to college) for business and hospitality. She's like, 'Dad, I'm gonna take over the business one day.' And I said, 'Hey, listen, that's great,' 'cause she's got a great business mind and she's got that work ethic," he said.