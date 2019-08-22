To celebrate India's Independence Day on August 15, Cadbury U.K. and global advertising agency Ogilvy united to craft a stunning, limited-edited chocolate bar with four different types of chocolate.

The Unity Bar, as they titled it, includes white, milk, blended and dark chocolates and it wasn't just supposed to be sweet, it's supposed to send a strong message about racism and class divisions in modern society.

The bar, which has been met with both praise and confusion, was advertised on Cadbury's social media channels and in one of the country's major newspapers, The Economic Times.

ಇ ನಕಲಿ ಒಲಾಟಗಾಲ ಬುದ್ಧಿ ಮೊಳಕಾಲು ಕೆಳಗೆ ಅನ್ಸುತ್ತೆ. Cadbury has tried something different to show unity in diversity in India

In the below pic they have used kannada in Mumbai edition,Telugu in Delhi edition and Marathi in kannada edition. https://t.co/KGWMiYFHgs pic.twitter.com/Xy0Nw5cECU — Dinesh Patil (@dineshpat1l) August 16, 2019

The ad was printed in three Indian languages (Kannada, Telugu and Marathi), and they were distributed in different cities throughout the country. In India, Kannada and Telugu are rarely used in mainstream media content, so the ad was immediately celebrated for showcasing more diversity. The main message was written in English.

“We are all different. You, me, we, us, humanity — a rainbow of brown, a giant bouquet of mother tongues, a churning confluence of cultures. It is these very differences that make us the same. All of us equal. All of us beautiful. All of us, together under one sky," the ad reads. "Sweet things happen when we unite.”

According to Cadbury, the Unity Bar represents an inclusive India that is not divided by the caste system, a longstanding social and religious hierarchy that segregated people based on race and class. Developed approximately 3,000 years ago on the basis of Hindi beliefs, the system separated communities of people into five castes or classes according to karma (work) and dharma (religion or duty), according to the BBC. It has traditionally been very difficult, if not virtually impossible, to change one's caste.

After India became independent from the U.K. in 1947, its new constitution banned discrimination based on caste and created new opportunities, including jobs in government and education, for the groups that were, for millennia, considered as the lowest castes.

It's this advancement for inclusion that Cadbury set out to promote with its multi-hued dessert.

This Independence Day, let's celebrate a country that stands united in its diversity. Presenting the Cadbury Unity Bar, India's first chocolate with dark, blended, milk and white chocolate all under one wrap. #CadburyUnityBar #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/kHfHqJQlzH — Cadbury Dairy Milk (@DairyMilkIn) August 14, 2019

"This Independence Day, let's celebrate a country that stands united in its diversity. Presenting the Cadbury Unity Bar, India's first chocolate with dark, blended, milk and white chocolate all under one wrap," the Cadbury team wrote on Twitter.

A lot of tweeters commended Cadbury for the delicious-looking idea.

Meaningful marketing, kudos to the team who prepared this. 🙏🏼respect — sathya (@SathyaProVsCons) August 15, 2019

@DairyMilkIn brilliant packaging by Cadbury! Loved the whole concept of unity in diversity through this wonderful 'unity bar' pic.twitter.com/ZsaQlOq1UX — asmitaroychowdhury (@2pur_tapur) August 20, 2019

But some commented that the campaign might miss some of its targeted audience, especially those reading about the chocolate bar in cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, where those languages aren't spoken.

Whoa!! Well done, Cadbury's (and Ogilvy), using a Kannada headline in the Mumbai edition, Telugu headline in the Delhi edition and a Marathi headline in the Bengaluru edition. Point made beautifully! Lovely idea that turns our usual Hindi-centric advertising on its head :) pic.twitter.com/XXXCdlcskG — Karthik (@beastoftraal) August 15, 2019

And several were a bit skeptical by the idea of using chocolate to promote equality.

As if it can change the sick minds so easily..... — shahzad qamar (@exorcist1134) August 22, 2019

The inclusive and flavor-friendly chocolate bar has since received attention beyond India. Some Americans hoped to get Cadbury in the U.S., where it's owned by Hershey not Mondelez, to launch the Unity Bar here.

Can you make this for the USA??? Would love to see and buy this! — Cheryl Harkness (@CherylHarkness3) August 21, 2019

Since the bar was a limited release, however, it sold out quickly, leaving many Cadbury fans (especially those with indecisive chocolate tastes) upset.

Hi, Cadbury Unity Bar is a limited edition release. Thanks to love and support from consumers like you, we got stocked out fast. Please await further announcements on its availability. Looking forward to your continued patronage. — Cadbury Dairy Milk (@DairyMilkIn) August 21, 2019

Representatives for Mondelez, Cadbury U.K. and Hershey were not able to provide information as to whether people in the U.S. (or any other markets) would be able to get a taste of this all-inclusive chocolate bar in the future.