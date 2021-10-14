Butterball is recalling over 14,000 pounds of ground turkey

If you recently purchased ground turkey from Butterball, you might want to check the label before cooking it.

The brand is recalling around 14,107 pounds of ground turkey products because they might be "contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically blue plastic," according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

So, how do you know if the turkey in your fridge has been affected by the recall? The products were produced on September 28, 2021 and has the establishment number “EST. P-7345” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The recall includes 2.5-lb. trays of “farm to family BUTTERBALL all natural Ground Turkey” that have the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/18/2021, and timestamps from 2123 through 2302. The brand's 3-lb. trays of “Kroger GROUND TURKEY” are also part of the recall and have a case code of 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/17/2021, and timestamps from 2314 through 2351. Both products were shipped to stores nationwide.

So far, there are no confirmed cases of any injuries, but the recall came about after several consumers contacted the FSIS to report that they had found pieces of blue plastic inside the raw ground turkey. Since many people buy meat and toss it in the freezer if they don't cook it before the sell-by date, the organization recommends checking any frozen meat you might have on hand to see if it's part of the recall.

The FSIS encourages anyone who does have the recalled ground turkey at home to throw it out or return it to the store they bought it from. If you have questions about the recall, you can call Butterball's consumer hotline at (800) 288-8372 or contact the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-674-6854 with any food safety concerns.

Butterball's announcement is the latest in a string of recent food recalls. Earlier this week, a popular rice cereal for babies was recalled over concerns that it exceeded the recommended limit of inorganic arsenic, which can cause cancer. Prior to that, SunTree Snack Foods LLC recalled cashews that were sold by multiple retailers in several states after a customer found pieces of glass in the product. DiGiorno also pulled one of its popular pizzas from store shelves for misbranding and undeclared allergens.

