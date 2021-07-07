Busy Philipps borrows family's vintage standing teddy bear cake pan in hilarious saga

Kids love a theme for their birthday parties and children of celebrities are no different.

Actor Busy Philipps, who is currently staying in Charleston, South Carolina, experienced what can only be called a mom-panic on Friday as she raced around town looking for a very specific standing teddy bear cake pan to make her daughter Cricket's "Lilo and Stitch" birthday cake for Saturday.

Philipps shared her search on social media, explaining Amazon wouldn’t get there in time, and took her hunt to local craft stores and the local library — just in case they had a rental.

So cute, I love it!!! Happy birthday, Cricket! https://t.co/1ktGTjkRbp — Chase Laudenslager (@News2Chase) July 2, 2021

Wilton, the company that makes the cake tin, reached out and overnighted the 3D teddy bear pan to her that would arrive Saturday but she was worried she wouldn’t have enough time to make the cake, Philipps said.

Then, local journalist came through. Chase Laudenslager, a digital producer at local NBC affiliate WCBD happened to see Phillips’ posts. It occurred to her that her mother had that exact pan “just taking up space in our pantry for my entire life.”

Laudenslager, who lives with her parents, said she texted her mom to track the pan down.

“She was like, ‘I’m busy!’ and I was like, ‘No, you have to do this!’” Laudenslager laughed to TODAY Food. Laudenslager said she had to work that afternoon but her mom was at the house to greet Phillips.

Upon the celebrity’s arrival at their home, the family bunny escaped.

“He's figured out how to escape lately and apparently when Busy pulled up to the house to borrow the cake pan …the rabbit was in the street looking at her,” Laudenslager laughed. “She asked my mom, ‘Do you guys have wild rabbits?’ and my mom was like, ‘Oh, crap like no and he got out again!’”

Phillips profusely thanked Laudenslager on her social accounts and later shared photos of the final cake, which was made to look like Stitch from the animated film “Lilo and Stitch.”

Laudenslager said she texted her mom later to ask how the cake pan exchange went and got an update on the escaped rabbit.

“I texted my mom afterwards and I was like, ‘How was it … are you guys best friends now?’ and she's like, ‘No, I couldn't even talk to her because I was so worried about the rabbit,’” Laudenslager laughed.

She said that Philipps later had a thank you gift dropped off, complete with a hand-drawn Stitch card. She added that the escaped bunny also made its way home after a family-wide search party.

“The stupid rabbit … ended up hopping back into our backyard,” she laughed. “I mean it was like, like as if things couldn't get any weirder.”