Burger King to offer free kids meals amid coronavirus pandemic

In an effort to help families and children during the coronavirus pandemic, Burger King will be offering free kids meals starting Monday, March 20.

The free meals will be available nationwide with any purchase through the Burger King app. The free meals are only applicable on takeout or drive-thru orders — not delivery.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

"Burger King is committed to keeping restaurants open to service the American public in this time of need, whether that be through drive-thru, delivery, or takeout as needed," said the fast-food chain in a press release.

According to the press release, the free meals can be redeemed one time per guest, daily, through April 6. The brand will also be offering free delivery on app orders of more than $10.

A spokesperson for Burger King told TODAY that the chain is "closing [restaurants] where mandated, where staffing dictates, and ... where franchisees have made the decision to close," but are still offering drive-thru, takeout and delivery options where available in an effort to "flatten the curve" and comply with public health guidelines and recommendations.

"Burger King has over 65 years of experience serving affordable, convenient, and delicious food that is a critical part of the routine of millions of Americans every day," said the company in a statement. "We can help take the pressure off of overwhelmed grocery stores and families by offering dependable, clean, and contact-less service ... The health and safety of our guests and team members is our top priority."

Several other fast-food and fast-casual chains have offered discounts and free services during the coronavirus pandemic. Salad chain Sweetgreen is offering free meals to healthcare workers in the United States and Canada; KFC, Moe's Southwest Grill, Chipotle and other regional and local chains are offering free delivery; and food ordering sites like GrubHub and Uber Eats are waiving certain fees.

Restaurants are also limiting their dining options to encourage social distancing. Starbucks has limited orders to take-out and drive-thru options, temporarily shutting down seating areas. McDonald's has closed seating areas and playgrounds in company-owned locations. Chik-Fil-A is also closing its dining rooms.

The changes come as restaurants and bars around the country shut down or switch to carry-out models in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.