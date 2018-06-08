Burger King just released pretzel-coated chicken fries

share tweet pin email

Burger King, the chain that brought you the Flamin' Hot Mac n' Cheetos and the Cinnamon Toast Crunch milkshake, has just unveiled its latest Frankenstein menu item­: the Crispy Pretzel Chicken Fries.

crispy, crunchy â meet tender and juicy. try the NEW Crispy Pretzel Chicken Fries today! #ItsCrunchTime pic.twitter.com/J7E6n3Xznq — Burger King (@BurgerKing) June 7, 2018

They’re dippable fries made of boneless white-meat chicken in a crunchy, salty pretzel coating. They cost a little more than $3.

While some people on Twitter are excited about the debut of Crispy Pretzel Chicken Fries, others are a little confused.

Who asked for BK crispy pretzel chicken fries? Really, which one of you was it? https://t.co/8UJfNrVcI1 — Jessica Wohl (@jessicawohl) June 7, 2018

Listening to Tracy Chapmanâs Fast Car and thinking about how I canât wait to try Burger Kingâs new Crispy Pretzel Chicken Fries, eyes welling up with tears. — Danielle (@donutpal) June 7, 2018

I RARELY eat fast food, but whenever something new and creative comes out, I have to try it. These pretzel chicken fries from @BurgerKing look AMAZING pic.twitter.com/29p2st641S — Eric Basner (@EricBasner) June 8, 2018

Burger King has been hyping its creation on its social media accounts with videos and photos, using the hashtag #itscrunchtime. "Crispy, crunchy — meet tender and juicy," the chain described the fries in one post.

The Crispy Pretzel Chicken Fries will be served at participating locations for a limited time only, so get them while they’re hot. Literally.