Burger King just released pretzel-coated chicken fries

Burger King, the chain that brought you the Flamin' Hot Mac n' Cheetos and the Cinnamon Toast Crunch milkshake, has just unveiled its latest Frankenstein menu item­: the Crispy Pretzel Chicken Fries.

They’re dippable fries made of boneless white-meat chicken in a crunchy, salty pretzel coating. They cost a little more than $3.

While some people on Twitter are excited about the debut of Crispy Pretzel Chicken Fries, others are a little confused.

Burger King has been hyping its creation on its social media accounts with videos and photos, using the hashtag #itscrunchtime. "Crispy, crunchy — meet tender and juicy," the chain described the fries in one post.

this is a judgment-free zone. dip as much as you want. #itscrunchtime

The Crispy Pretzel Chicken Fries will be served at participating locations for a limited time only, so get them while they’re hot. Literally.

