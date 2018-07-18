share tweet pin email

Saying goodbye to a furry friend is never easy but one Ohio family has found a way to give their dog comfort during his final days — and Burger King is helping out.

Cody has been a loyal member of Lynn Morris' family in Toledo for nearly a decade. About two months ago, they received the devastating news that Cody had terminal cancer. He was given one to three months to live.

Courtesy of Alec Karcher Cody, a dog from Ohio, is now getting free burgers from his local Burger King.

According to a tweet written by Morris' son, Alec, on Sunday, the family brainstormed about how they could make the last leg of their pet's life as wonderful as possible.

What better way to satisfy a sick dog than by indulging him in a juicy cheeseburger — every day, for the rest of his days? While the Morris family members have usually been making burgers at home for Cody, on Sunday, the family stopped at a local Burger King and placed their somewhat peculiar order.

Thanks to @BurgerKing for showing so much love and kindness towards my family and our dog, Cody. Itâs appreciated more than words can describe. pic.twitter.com/KsKnfXtv0S — Karch (@AKarchh) July 16, 2018

Karcher tweeted that the employee was curious as to why the whole family ordered one plain cheeseburger. When they told her Cody's story, she "immediately" zipped off and came back with a manager's approval to treat Cody to his favorite meal for his remaining days. And this isn't the first time a Burger King employee has rushed to help someone at the drive-in.

"I can't explain how much this means to us, and my family and I are beyond appreciative," Karcher wrote.

In response, Burger King's corporate account tweeted "the world needs more of kindness and empathy," and thanked Karcher for the chance to help Cody.

the world needs more kindness and empathy. thank you for giving us the chance to do this for Cody. — Burger King (@BurgerKing) July 16, 2018

One tweeter thought this act of kindness was humanity "at its best."

That was humanity working at its best. Thank you for what you did for this dog. God Bless you Always — Julie Bailey (@grandmajulie603) July 18, 2018

Some praised the restaurant's employee for understanding how much love an animal can give.

Wow, I wish Cody the best. This jerked a tear from me, I'll admit it. I know the love an animal can give you, and its amazing seeing how a dog can spread love to an employee at Burger King who just heard a story about him. What a heartfelt company, I hope Cody can stick through. — Froge (@Froge_TV) July 16, 2018

And another tweeter agreed treating a dying dog with delicious treats was a wonderful thing to do.

Fantastic, amazing, and inspirational story. Thanks so much for opening up and sharing. We did the same for our pit bull when she had a month to live with a bad sarcoma. Our girl loved Burger King and other treats as well. — Carl Afable (@CarlAfableLA) July 18, 2018

A delicious burger is definitely one way to keep a good boy smiling.