Burger King employee goes above and beyond to help diabetic customer

After one Texas woman’s Facebook post about the helping hand of a Burger King employee went viral, it’s clear to see we’re all hungry for some good news this holiday season.

On Friday, Rebecca Boening posted that while she was driving on the interstate in Amarillo, Texas, she realized that her blood sugar had dropped to dangerously low levels. As a diabetic, Boening knew the situation was potentially life-threatening so she took the next exit and stopped at Burger King to quickly get some food in her system.

"As I stumbled through placing my order, I mentioned to the voice on the speaker that I was diabetic and in need of food," Boening wrote in her Facebook post. "Low blood sugar makes it difficult to think or act."

Boening said she was pulling up to the window to pay for her order when she saw drive-thru cashier Tina Hardy rushing toward her, squeezing between the building and the car, with a small cup of ice cream in hand. “Tina later explained that her husband was also diabetic and she could tell that I needed help,” Boening wrote.

Hardy didn’t stop there.

“After paying I pulled up to Tina’s window where she gave me my food. She instructed me to park across the driveway so that she could keep an eye on me until I felt better,” Boening added.

Boening said that after eating and recovering, she went back to thank Hardy for her kind deed — and to let her supervisor know how the employee went above and beyond. In her post, Boening asked readers to share her story in the hopes that Hardy would get some recognition. So far, the post has been shared more than 200,000 times, has nearly 475,000 likes and over 43,000 comments, with many thanking Hardy for taking action so quickly.

"I think the fact that it has [gone viral] is because apparently people are not nice to each other anymore," Boening told TODAY Food via Facebook messenger, adding that she and Hardy have been texting each other since the incident.

"Wow! It’s fantastic when people actually know what to do!" said commenter Meldra Rodier Driscoll. "Sometimes it’s difficult for diabetics to even get the words out because their blood sugar has dropped so low, so fast! What a blessing Tina was that day for you!"

"Thank you for sharing this wonderful story," added Jennifer Steinmetz James. "We need more amazing people lime Tina in the world. God bless her."

Here's hoping Boening’s story inspires more people to spread kindness this season.