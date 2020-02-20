Burger King confuses the internet with 'burger' of just french fries

A burger with a side of fries is a classic combination, integral to the fast-food experience.

But what happens when a major chain decides to leave the hamburger out?

Enter: Burger King. The chain is currently selling a sandwich topped with french fries, mayo and ketchup called the Chip Butty.

The burger — if you can call it that — is available at only at locations in New Zealand and goes for $2 New Zealand dollars (or about US$1.30).

While the Chip Butty is new to Burger King, it’s not all that new to our friends across the pond. In fact, the dish is often found at fish and chips shops. It's made with chips (aka fries) on bread or a roll, often with condiments like ketchup, mayonnaise or malt vinegar on top. The Burger King version sounds strikingly similar to the familiar classic.

So, why take a British sandwich and launch it in New Zealand? Between Brexit and losing Harry and Meghan, haven’t the Brits had enough taken away from them?

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Social media already has some rather strong feelings about this new release and most commenters say if you are going to mess with a classic, do it right.

Some people were horrified.

I’ve never actually had burger king but why did they think they could put fries and ketchup on a bun and call that a sandwich that should be illegal — emily (@hesakiwi) February 19, 2020

Burger King’s soggy fries won’t even hold up the burger. They’ll be too busy degrading. — Wulfy (@wulfybtw) February 19, 2020

But many fry enthusiasts were nothing short of delighted by the creation.

God help me I can't stop thinking about that Chip Butty sandwich Burger King has been teasing. A french-fry sandwich is like the ultimate empty calorie treat, a feast for the senses with no nutritional value. Pure gustatory id. I must have it. — Oops! All Phil! 🏳️‍🌈 (@ThatDangPhil) February 18, 2020

I would totally eat a sandwich made out of fries. Don't EVEN pretend you wouldn't.@BurgerKing — Michelle Loggia (@mnloggia) February 19, 2020

Many pointed out the idea of stuffing fries into a sandwich is nothing new.

So apparently in New Zealand, Burger King is trying out the old fish and chip delicacy, the Chip Butty!

On Saturday while eating at Swiss Chalet I made my own version, stuffing my bread roll with chips/french fries then dipping it into the chalet sauce.https://t.co/HUlZ5PwyVa — Sandy Ferguson (@revsandy01) February 19, 2020

Groundbreaking lads. What next? Peas that have been mushed up?

A sausage served in batter?? https://t.co/ojSHtynHw4 — Mr D (@MrDuperouzel) February 17, 2020

Even the notoriously sassy fast-food frenemy Wendy's got in on the fun.

their whole restaurant is — Wendy's (@Wendys) February 18, 2020

When literally anything would be better on a bun than their beef. https://t.co/YfTTrYrPDI — Wendy's (@Wendys) February 18, 2020

The reviews of those who actually got to try Burger King's creation aren't much better.

“I thought this would spoil my lunch but instead it spoiled my day,” Josie Adams of New Zealand-based The Spinoff wrote. “From the picture, I thought the butty would be too wet. Instead, it was too dry, which is less repulsive but more disappointing, somehow. I can’t believe I’m saying this, but it’s not even worth $2.”

TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager tried a homemade version of the sandwich on Wednesday.

"I'm not usually a mayo person," Jenna said. "I like putting chips on a sandwich but french fries might be a step too far."

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time that Burger King has experimented with french fries in a sandwich. The company released a limited edition, fry-topped burger in 2013. However, this time around, the sandwich doesn't have a burger patty.

For now, the sandwich is limited to Burger King locations in New Zealand and there's no word if it will ever expand beyond that.

However, Burger King is famously all about having it your way so there’s really nothing stopping anyone from ordering any sandwich, taking out the protein and adding fries!

Then, Chip Butty for everyone!