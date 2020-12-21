In a sign of the times, Burger King brings back the dollar menu

Did you get a dollar from Burger King in your Venmo today?

If so, you're one of the randomly selected customers BK is paying to try out their new dollar menu. Burger King has been listening to customers who have been struggling financially during the pandemic and will launch a dollar menu next week to help make things easier. The new $1 Your Way menu will feature four items — a bacon cheeseburger, a Chicken Jr. sandwich, fries and a soft drink, all priced at just a buck. The menu, which will debut December 28, comes right at a time when many Americans are suffering from food insecurity as the country reels from the coronavirus pandemic and the job loss it has caused for many.

As Congress reached a deal on a new round of stimulus checks, Burger King is also stepping in to make sure Americans stay fed at a price that's affordable.

"We know that value is extremely important to our guests, especially now," said Ellie Doty, chief marketing officer, Burger King North America in an email to TODAY Food. "That’s why we set out to create a menu that offers craveable products, like our Bacon Cheeseburger, that can’t be found at the same price anywhere else."

While customers have always loved dollar menus, they've been harder to find in recent years. McDonald's pulled their popular dollar menu back in 2013. The menu later returned in a new incarnation as the $1 $2 $3 Menu in 2017. These days, most fast food chains offer bundle deals, such as two items for $5, in lieu of a dollar menu, with many promotions tied to their apps. Burger King recently offered a 2 for $5 Mix n' Match deal.

While Burger King has offered some menu items at the price of $1 over the years, they're now stepping up to meet the needs of a public that is experiencing serious food insecurity. In 2020, an estimated 50 million Americans may struggle with lack of food. And while unemployment rates have fallen since the spring, the latest reports show that the amount of time workers have been jobless has jumped, which makes deals like the dollar menu even more important.

As part of the rollout for the $1 Your Way menu, Burger King will be randomly sending a dollar via Venmo to Burger King customers.

did you get $1? 🤑🔥 — Burger King (@BurgerKing) December 20, 2020

"Is this part of the Stimulus Check?" one person tweeted in response.