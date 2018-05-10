Burger King asked Wendy's to prom — and the reply did not disappoint

With the upcoming royal wedding about a week away, love must truly be in the air.
Things are so lovey-dovey, in fact, it appears two fast food rivals have recently put their differences aside and agreed to celebrate a time-honored tradition together.
On Wednesday, a Boston-area Burger King asked a neighboring Wendy’s location to the prom.
Wendy’s agreed to the prom-posal in its typical, hilarity-inducing style ... but with a few guidelines because a lady certainly has the right to set any boundaries before a date.
It looks like the king of burgers has finally found his beefy queen!
The Burger King restaurant was so excited that they even changed their storefront sign with an emphatic declaration:
People on social media are also getting into the unlikely fast food romance.
Even MoonPie is getting into the mix, though they appeared to be a little jealous of the new duo.
While Burger King and McDonald’s have been arch rivals (pun intended) for quite some time, Wendy’s has been getting rather savage lately, too, with a series of social media takedowns aimed at McDonald's mostly-frozen beef patties:
Burger King often trolls McDonald’s, too, like when they gave the golden arches the “gift of fire” in a holiday commercial (again, to poke fun at their frozen patties) or the time when they offered Halloween burgers to those who dressed as scary clowns.