Burger King asked Wendy's to prom — and the reply did not disappoint

share tweet pin email

With the upcoming royal wedding about a week away, love must truly be in the air.

Things are so lovey-dovey, in fact, it appears two fast food rivals have recently put their differences aside and agreed to celebrate a time-honored tradition together.

On Wednesday, a Boston-area Burger King asked a neighboring Wendy’s location to the prom.

Wendy’s agreed to the prom-posal in its typical, hilarity-inducing style ... but with a few guidelines because a lady certainly has the right to set any boundaries before a date.

Ok, but donât get handsy and we have to be home by 10. https://t.co/tQunlsqecG — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 9, 2018

It looks like the king of burgers has finally found his beefy queen!

The Burger King restaurant was so excited that they even changed their storefront sign with an emphatic declaration:

.@wendys looking forward to it. letâs aim for king and queen of prom. ð¤´ pic.twitter.com/KMBktLPLfl — Burger King (@BurgerKing) May 9, 2018

People on social media are also getting into the unlikely fast food romance.

Aren't you two a little too old to go to prom? Wendy you're 48 and Burger King is 64 — Carl Boogie (@CWayne2000) May 9, 2018

Follow me and I'll never go to Burger King or McDonald's again @Wendys — Traitor Joe (@joebw11) May 9, 2018

@Wendys Sorry I missed out asking you to prom. @BurgerKing is a lucky man. — Jake E Hannah (@TooProfane) May 10, 2018

Even MoonPie is getting into the mix, though they appeared to be a little jealous of the new duo.

I knew I shouldâve asked sooner — MoonPie (@MoonPie) May 9, 2018

While Burger King and McDonald’s have been arch rivals (pun intended) for quite some time, Wendy’s has been getting rather savage lately, too, with a series of social media takedowns aimed at McDonald's mostly-frozen beef patties:

hope not — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 9, 2018

Burger King often trolls McDonald’s, too, like when they gave the golden arches the “gift of fire” in a holiday commercial (again, to poke fun at their frozen patties) or the time when they offered Halloween burgers to those who dressed as scary clowns.