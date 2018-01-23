share tweet pin email

Super Bowl LII is gearing up to be a fierce showdown between two East Coast powerhouses: the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Though the big show isn't until Feb. 4, it's never too early to get your head in the food game if you're planning to throw a party at home.

We've taken the guesswork out of creating the perfect table scape with a roundup of some of our favorite snacks that are easy enough for any home cook to master, tasty enough to satisfy any palate — and pretty enough to impress family friends.

Eagles and Pats fans may be divided over which team is best but everyone will be cheering you on as an awesome host with these incredible eats!

Love these fantastic finger foods? Check out more of our favorite party recipes: