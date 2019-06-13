On Sunday, people will be honoring fathers across the country with everything from handmade coupon books and cards to discounts and freebies at many restaurants.

But a dad isn't just someone who happens to be a blood relative. There are all kinds of dads and father figures in the world.

Budweiser is ensuring that stepdads are not forgotten this Father's Day with the release of a new short film sharing the stories of real stepchildren who surprised their stepdads by officially removing "step" from their title and asking to be legally adopted.

“On a day when the world celebrates fathers, Budweiser wants to shine an unexpected light on fatherhood. That’s why this Father’s Day, Budweiser is toasting stepfathers who love their stepchildren like their own,” Monica Rustgi, vice president of marketing for Budweiser, told TODAY Food by email.

In the video, three grown-up stepchildren share how they initially weren't too sure about the new man in their lives, but eventually accepted and, over the years, grew to love them more than they could have imagined.

One man featured named Victor, says, "I didn't really have like a close relationship with my like actual dad, so when I met Mark, I was like, 'Oh, this is like what a dad is.'"

His stepdad Mark says, "Watching Victor grow, watching the person that he's become has been amazing, and to know that maybe I've had a little bit of influence on that has been awesome."

This #FathersDay, we want to celebrate all fathers who have stepped up. Mark became Victor’s stepfather 19 yrs ago. Now Victor wants to surprise Mark with the greatest gift he could give. To Mark, and all fathers, #ThisBudsForYou.



Watch the full story at https://t.co/TYrI15704c pic.twitter.com/KcOFh6r887 — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) June 12, 2019

Another woman in the short spot says that she used to fantasize that her mom and biological father would get back together, and admitted she "was not having it" when Randall, her stepdad, came into the picture.

However, the fantasy of her parents getting back together faded with time and her love for Randall only grew. "Everything that my actual biological father promised that he would do, you actually came through and did," she tells him in the film.

At the end of the nearly four-minute spot, each stepchild presents their stepdad with adoption papers and tearfully asks the father figure in their lives to make their role official.

One father playfully (and tearfully) asks his daughter if her mom knew about this before giving her a big hug.

The ad is winning a lot of praise across social media, with many admitting that it brought them to tears:

This had me tearing up this morning. I'm fortunate to have both a dad and a stepdad in my life but not every kid does... https://t.co/CZ8pNBqLmE — 96.5 The Bull (@965TheBullMacon) June 13, 2019

I’m a step-dad and this got me in my feels!! Not much does but this was a well done commercial. I’m one of those that does anything for my baby girl! Well played @budweiserusa — Pete Rodriguez (@sneakypete99) June 13, 2019

The spot, which was posted Wednesday, has already racked up more than 200,000 views on YouTube alone.

Budweiser also wants to hear more stories from the public about a father figure who "stepped up." For every comment the film receives across social media through June 16, the company has pledged to donate $1 to the Stepfamily Foundation, a nonprofit that supports blended families. Budweiser will donate up to $10,000 total.

This isn't the first time the clever marketing folks at Budweiser have created a touching ad. They are, of course, known for their famous Clydesdale horse ads — sometimes with puppies! — and recently released an ad showing how basketball star Dwayne Wade, who retired this year, touched many people's lives.

Other touching ads about fatherhood in recent years include this Windex ad about a father watching his daughter grow up and this Dove ad where men find out they're going to become fathers for the first time.

So for all the stepdads out there, this Bud's for you!