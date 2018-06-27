share tweet pin email

Two of America’s kings have forged a not-so-unlikely alliance — and they're bringing back one of the most iconic beer commercials of all time.

Whether you liked it or not, Budweiser's "Whassup!" commercial was literally everywhere in 1999 when it first debuted. Now, you can start screaming the phrase again (or plug your ears) because the King of Beers has teamed up with Burger King to bring the ad back this summer — with a brand new guest.

To celebrate pairing of a limited-edition burger and America's best-selling beer, Budweiser has resurrected the original commercial featuring a bunch of bros drinking beer and shouting “Whassup!” on the phone. At the end, there's a royal twist: the King of Burgers himself joins the gang with a special delivery.

Burger King's new burger features two flame-grilled beef patties, thick-cut smoked bacon, crispy onions, tavern sauce, American cheese and creamy mayonnaise on a sesame seed bun. Burgers and beer are pretty much as American as apple pie and ice cream so the pairing isn't that unusual.

whassup? — Burger King (@BurgerKing) June 26, 2018

“There’s no better way to celebrate the Fourth of July than with a flame-grilled burger from Burger King restaurants and an ice-cold Budweiser beer,” Burger King’s Renato Rossi said in a press release.

Since every king (and beer-loving queen!) needs a crown, the Home of the Whopper has taken care of that, too. Guests over 21 can get limited-edition “Freedom Crowns” at participating Burger King locations this summer. Emblazoned with a bald eagle and featuring a long straw, this limited-edition hat can actually hold both a sandwich and a can of beer.

JUST IN: @BurgerKing & @budweiserusa partnership adds new crown option. Consumers ages 21+ can now get a âFreedom Crown,â which holds Burger Kingâs new American Brewhouse Sandwich and a can of Budweiser. pic.twitter.com/ekoiRNLuq3 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 27, 2018

Across social media, the rallying "Whassup!" cry has already made a triumphant return:

LOVE all of this! Well, EXCEPT the products... "Budweiser's 'Whassup' is back, with Burger King as party crasher" https://t.co/BFlmKyCRI1 #innovation — Landon Ledford (@LandonCLedford) June 27, 2018

This royal pairing is only available for a limited time this summer but calls of "whasssssssssssup" will likely be ringing in our ears for all of eternity.