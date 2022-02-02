Bryant Terry makes corn cakes and mustard greens to celebrate Black history

Chef and author Bryant Terry is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite recipes from his books "Black Food" and "Afro-Vegan" to celebrate Black history. He shows us how to make skillet corn cakes with sorghum butter and slow-braised mustard greens with onions.

This recipe by Charles Hunter III is one that I often make. It is a fun dish that can easily pivot from a sweet breakfast treat, to a snack or a savory dinner dish that can be covered with sauce, legumes and the like.

"My grandmother and great-grandmother lived in a duplex not far from our house," writes Hunter. "They had a garden in the backyard, along with a chicken coop that was attached to a curing shed. The garden was laden with rows of corn and whatever else the season had inspired them to sow into the earth. And one dish you were sure to find at any of our family gatherings was cornbread, lace hoecakes, or cornbread muffins — some sweet and some savory. This recipe transports me to a time when gathering around the table was something of an Olympic sport."

This is probably my favorite recipe in this book. I was so proud of myself for transforming a mundane side dish, braised greens, into a complexly flavored and delicious standout. Inspired by smoor tomatoes and onions — a traditional South African dish eaten as a sauce, relish or side — I caramelize onions, then sauté them with tomato paste. I top slow-braised mustard greens with this mixture and finish it with minced jalapeños and hot-pepper vinegar. Warm, savory, and tangy sweet, this dish is everything a side of greens in potlikker should be.

