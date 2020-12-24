Baker Bryan Ford uses sourdough starter to make sweet holiday treats

Award-winning bread baker and cookbook author Bryan Ford is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite festive and sweet sourdough recipes. He shows us how to make a chocolaty pan de coco and chocolate chip cookies, both made with sourdough starter. If you sign up for his video course, a portion of the proceeds will go to World Central Kitchen.

This bread truly represents what I'm all about as a baker, as its simplicity goes unnoticed due to the complexities of aroma and flavor.

I absolutely love the flavor that sourdough discard imparts into the cookies: funky, smooth, and delicious.

If you like those sensational sourdough recipes, you should also try these: