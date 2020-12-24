IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Baker Bryan Ford uses sourdough starter to make sweet holiday treats

Before you toss that sourdough discard, consider using it to make some funky chocolate chip cookies.
By Bryan Ford

Award-winning bread baker and cookbook author Bryan Ford is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite festive and sweet sourdough recipes. He shows us how to make a chocolaty pan de coco and chocolate chip cookies, both made with sourdough starter. If you sign up for his video course, a portion of the proceeds will go to World Central Kitchen.

This bread truly represents what I'm all about as a baker, as its simplicity goes unnoticed due to the complexities of aroma and flavor.

I absolutely love the flavor that sourdough discard imparts into the cookies: funky, smooth, and delicious.

Bryan Ford

Bryan Ford is an award-winning bread baker with Honduran roots and a New Orleans upbringing known for experimentation and innovation. Bryan infuses his passion for his Latin American culture into his recipes on his popular blog Artisan Bryan and Instagram @artisanbryan. Viewed in over 100 countries, Ford is especially known for his sourdough pan de coco recipe, inspired by a traditional Honduran bread. Bryan is in demand throughout Latin America as a bakery consultant, sharing his love for using local, seasonal ingredients and adapting traditional baking techniques to make distinctive sourdough breads.