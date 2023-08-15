Bryan Ford sweetens up summer with tres leches Funfetti cake and strawberry shortcakes

Award-winning baker Bryan Ford is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to whip up a few of his most nostalgic summer dessert recipes. He shows up how to make fluffy buttermilk biscuits with juicy strawberries and fresh whipped cream and combines festive funfetti and tres leches cake into one over-the-top treat — the stuff of our childhood dreams.

There's nothing more fun than the colorful, sprinkle-speckled cake known as Funfetti. But here the flavors of a classic tres leches takes it over the top. The moisture and deliciousness are unmatched. I love to enjoy this for celebrations!

One of my favorite things in the world is a delicious, flaky biscuit. And when it comes to how to use one, strawberry shortcake is an obvious choice. The juiciness of the strawberries and the lightness of the cream are complemented well by the addition of sweet guava jam.

