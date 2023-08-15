IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Bryan Ford sweetens up summer with tres leches Funfetti cake and strawberry shortcakes

Bryan Ford takes it back to childhood with these nostalgic summer treats.

Funfetti tres leches cake, strawberry shortcakes: Get the recipes!

By Bryan Ford

Award-winning baker Bryan Ford is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to whip up a few of his most nostalgic summer dessert recipes. He shows up how to make fluffy buttermilk biscuits with juicy strawberries and fresh whipped cream and combines festive funfetti and tres leches cake into one over-the-top treat — the stuff of our childhood dreams.

Funfetti Tres Leches Cake
Funfetti Tres Leches Cake

Bryan Ford

There's nothing more fun than the colorful, sprinkle-speckled cake known as Funfetti. But here the flavors of a classic tres leches takes it over the top. The moisture and deliciousness are unmatched. I love to enjoy this for celebrations!

Flaky Biscuit Strawberry Shortcake
Flaky Biscuit Strawberry Shortcake

Bryan Ford

One of my favorite things in the world is a delicious, flaky biscuit. And when it comes to how to use one, strawberry shortcake is an obvious choice. The juiciness of the strawberries and the lightness of the cream are complemented well by the addition of sweet guava jam.

Bryan Ford

Bryan Ford is an award-winning bread baker with Honduran roots and a New Orleans upbringing known for experimentation and innovation. Bryan infuses his passion for his Latin American culture into his recipes on his popular blog Artisan Bryan and Instagram @artisanbryan. Viewed in over 100 countries, Ford is especially known for his sourdough pan de coco recipe, inspired by a traditional Honduran bread. Bryan is in demand throughout Latin America as a bakery consultant, sharing his love for using local, seasonal ingredients and adapting traditional baking techniques to make distinctive sourdough breads.