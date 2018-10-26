Make brats in blankets and more over-the-top brunch tailgating recipes

Upgrade your tailgating routine with these crazy delicious breakfast and brunch recipes.
Brunch Boys' breakfast recipe, Brats in blankets
Jeremy Jacobowitz/Brunch Boys

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
/ Source: TODAY
By Alessandra Bulow

Hardcore tailgaters get the party started hours before any football game begins — some people even begin the festivities at 9 a.m. on game day. That's breakfast time! Or brunch time, since it's the weekend, after all.

Jeremy Jacobowitz, the entrepreneur behind Instagram's wildly popular Brunch Boys, knows a thing or two about brunch. He has more than 463,000 followers who drool over his videos that showcase some of the most delicious and over-the-top brunch foods across the U.S.

Feast your eyes on this giant ice cream sandwich that weighs over 3 pounds!

Sep. 28, 201800:58

Since eating foods like pulled pork and brats in sandwich form can get boring on any given Sunday, Jacobowitz came up with three over-the-top brunch and breakfast tailgating idea that are anything but basic. To create the recipes, he partnered with wine-in-a-box company Bota Box and Two Men and an Appetite caterers. The dishes can all be made ahead of the big party and brought to the stadium parking lot — or enjoyed at home with friends or family.

He shared his delicious brunch and breakfast tailgating recipes with TODAY Food, including a pulled pork bread pudding, brats in blankets and hash brown-topped mac and cheese.

Brats in Blankets
Jeremy Jacobowitz/Brunch Boys
Get The Recipe

Brats in Blankets

Jeremy Jacobowitz, Brunch Boys

"Tailgating often involves sausages, like brats. Breakfast often involves pancakes. By dipping brats in pancake batter and frying them until they're golden, you have a pigs-in-blankets situation that's perfect for a breakfast or brunch tailgate," Jacobowitz said. He recommends pairing this dish with a lighter wine like a rose or sauvignon blanc.

Pulled Pork Bread Pudding
Jeremy Jacobowitz/Brunch Boys
Get The Recipe

Pulled Pork Bread Pudding

Jeremy Jacobowitz, Brunch Boys

"For brunch, I usually think it’s nice to have something savory when you eat something sweet. This pulled pork bread pudding combines the best of both worlds. It’s loaded with savory, meaty pulled pork, buttery chopped croissants, sweet maple syrup and just a touch of sriracha for extra flavor. Make it ahead and take it with you!" This dish pairs well with a more robust red like a cabernet sauvignon.

Hash Brown Mac and Cheese
Jeremy Jacobowitz/Brunch Boys
Get The Recipe

Hash Brown Mac and Cheese

Jeremy Jacobowitz, Brunch Boys

Love an oaky chardonnay? Trying pairing it with this cheesy breakfast creation. Said Jacobowitz, "Everyone loves hash browns and everyone loves macaroni and cheese, so I said let's combine them! It's a delicious way to enjoy two comfort foods in one hearty, cheesy dish. It's a food mash-up that's perfect for brunch. Make it ahead of a tailgating party and take it with you!"

Feast your eyes on these crazy waffle cones filled with fried chicken!

Aug. 1, 201801:09

Sign up for the TODAY Food newsletter for more delicious recipe ideas, plus check out these bonus 15 tailgating recipes that are so good they'll make everyone feel like a winner.

MORE FROM today