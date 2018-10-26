Make brats in blankets and more over-the-top brunch tailgating recipes

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Hardcore tailgaters get the party started hours before any football game begins — some people even begin the festivities at 9 a.m. on game day. That's breakfast time! Or brunch time, since it's the weekend, after all.

Jeremy Jacobowitz, the entrepreneur behind Instagram's wildly popular Brunch Boys, knows a thing or two about brunch. He has more than 463,000 followers who drool over his videos that showcase some of the most delicious and over-the-top brunch foods across the U.S.

Since eating foods like pulled pork and brats in sandwich form can get boring on any given Sunday, Jacobowitz came up with three over-the-top brunch and breakfast tailgating idea that are anything but basic. To create the recipes, he partnered with wine-in-a-box company Bota Box and Two Men and an Appetite caterers. The dishes can all be made ahead of the big party and brought to the stadium parking lot — or enjoyed at home with friends or family.

He shared his delicious brunch and breakfast tailgating recipes with TODAY Food, including a pulled pork bread pudding, brats in blankets and hash brown-topped mac and cheese.

"Tailgating often involves sausages, like brats. Breakfast often involves pancakes. By dipping brats in pancake batter and frying them until they're golden, you have a pigs-in-blankets situation that's perfect for a breakfast or brunch tailgate," Jacobowitz said. He recommends pairing this dish with a lighter wine like a rose or sauvignon blanc.

"For brunch, I usually think it’s nice to have something savory when you eat something sweet. This pulled pork bread pudding combines the best of both worlds. It’s loaded with savory, meaty pulled pork, buttery chopped croissants, sweet maple syrup and just a touch of sriracha for extra flavor. Make it ahead and take it with you!" This dish pairs well with a more robust red like a cabernet sauvignon.

Love an oaky chardonnay? Trying pairing it with this cheesy breakfast creation. Said Jacobowitz, "Everyone loves hash browns and everyone loves macaroni and cheese, so I said let's combine them! It's a delicious way to enjoy two comfort foods in one hearty, cheesy dish. It's a food mash-up that's perfect for brunch. Make it ahead of a tailgating party and take it with you!"

