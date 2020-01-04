Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Looking to live a healthier life in the new year? Brittany Williams is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to help us cook cleaner and achieve our better eating goals with recipes from her cookbook "Instant Loss Eat Real, Lose Weight: How I Lost 125 Pounds — Includes 100+ Recipes". She shows us how to make salmon with pineapple salsa, spicy butternut squash chili and easy egg bites with fresh veggies.

Before I started my weight-loss journey, I was such a picky eater. The thought of eating raw vegetables and fish literally made me cringe. For me, part of becoming healthier was retraining my taste buds. I had to figure out a way to enjoy the foods I didn't like. I soon discovered that I actually did like many foods I thought I didn't after I found ways to prepare them to suit my preferences. Blackened salmon is one example. I use fresh, wild-caught salmon, which is much less fishy than the farmed variety.

Embracing a healthier lifestyle meant learning to love and enjoy plant-based meals. When I was younger, I struggled with consuming lots of veggies, so today I want my kids to love how fueling their bodies with plant food makes them feel. To do this, I like to sneak as many vegan dishes as I can into our meal rotation. Most of the time, no one even misses the meat! This delicious vegan chili is a staple in our home.

If you have time, making a double batch of these is ideal. Serve some for breakfast and freeze the rest for busy mornings. They're a great way to start the day with a healthy and filling meal, especially if you're in a hurry.

