Bring on spring with broccoli pesto pasta and a sunshiny smoothie

Recipe developer, food stylist, and the bestselling author Jess Damuck is visiting the TODAY kitchen to share a couple of her favorite spring recipes from her cookbook, "Health Nut: A Feel-Good Cookbook." She shows us how to prepare a creamy orange and mango smoothie and bright pesto pasta with broccoli and peas.

Broccoli has always been one of my favorite foods, so this one is heavy on the broccoli. It's not hiding the vegetables, but there are a lot more vegetables in here than you might guess — it's really getting your greens in for the day. This has been a big hit with (even picky) kiddos.

This swirly pastel treat is a great dish to serve at an Easter brunch to hold hungry guests over until the meal is ready or get kids a little fuel for egg hunts. This smoothie falls somewhere in between a mango lassi and an Orange Julius; it's bright, a little tangy, just sweet enough and super creamy. It's very sunshiny, and delicious any time of year, but is really a boost during the winter months when citrus is in season. I spoon a little fresh passion fruit on top when it's in season.

