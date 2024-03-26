IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Bring on spring with broccoli pesto pasta and a sunshiny smoothie

Enjoy the variety of colorful and healthy seasonal produce with these easy, family-friendly spring recipes.
By Jess Damuck

Recipe developer, food stylist, and the bestselling author Jess Damuck is visiting the TODAY kitchen to share a couple of her favorite spring recipes from her cookbook, "Health Nut: A Feel-Good Cookbook." She shows us how to prepare a creamy orange and mango smoothie and bright pesto pasta with broccoli and peas.

Broccoli Pasta with Peas and Pecorino
Linda Pugliese / Jess Damuck

Jess Damuck

Broccoli has always been one of my favorite foods, so this one is heavy on the broccoli. It's not hiding the vegetables, but there are a lot more vegetables in here than you might guess — it's really getting your greens in for the day. This has been a big hit with (even picky) kiddos.

Creamsicle Smoothie
Linda Pugliese

Jess Damuck

This swirly pastel treat is a great dish to serve at an Easter brunch to hold hungry guests over until the meal is ready or get kids a little fuel for egg hunts. This smoothie falls somewhere in between a mango lassi and an Orange Julius; it's bright, a little tangy, just sweet enough and super creamy. It's very sunshiny, and delicious any time of year, but is really a boost during the winter months when citrus is in season. I spoon a little fresh passion fruit on top when it's in season.

