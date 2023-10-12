Get grilling Mexican-style with elotes asados and roasted mushroom queso fundido

Chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Bricia Lopez is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a few of her favorite recipes from her cookbook, "Asada: The Art of Mexican-Style Grilling." She shows us how to make grilled elotes with garlic butter and melty queso fundido with roasted mushrooms.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

Slathering some grilled corn with butter, mayonnaise, cotija cheese, lime and chile powder is as Mexican as the Mexican national anthem. It has become an iconic street food, and you’ll see it around the world on menus at Mexican and non-Mexican restaurants alike. I like to add some roasted garlic to our elotes to make it even more savory. Half the fun is getting it all over your face! There is just something uniquely satisfying about picking off every last kernel on a cob with your teeth. The only other sensation that comes close is eating meat off a bone. I leave some corn on the grill a little longer until some kernels are charred extra well-done for those who prefer it bien quemadito (well-charred!). You know who you are...

A pro move is to spoon some of this queso on your tortilla and then layer some carne asada over that for a makeshift mulita. This one is also vegetarian friendly. Don’t be afraid to dive in and expect some of the best cheese-pulls of your life.

