Brian Baumgartner serves up 3 backyard barbecue favorites for Memorial Day

Grill up a rack of ribs and serve with a side of sweet, charred pineapple and creamy potato salad for the ultimate Memorial Day spread.
By Brian Baumgartner

It's almost Memorial Day Weekend, which means it's officially grilling season! Actor and cookbook author Brian Baumgartner is joining the TODAY Food team to share some of his favorite recipes for the occasion from his new book, "Seriously Good Barbecue Cookbook." He shows us how to make baby back ribs, loaded potato salad and sweet grilled pineapple.

Brian Baumgartner's Smoked Baby Back Ribs
Two racks of baby back ribs! Each rack will feed about two people, so increase the rub ratios and get more ribs if feeding more people.

Loaded Potato Salad
"Not everyone loves potato salad (crazy, I know!), but everyone loves loaded baked potatoes, which is exactly why I created this recipe," says Traci Antonovich, who contributed this recipe to Baumgartner's book. "A bowl of loaded potatoes is the best of both worlds, especially because it has bacon, cheddar and onions in a mouthwatering sour cream dressing. I wanted a quick and easy potato salad that would complement any grilled or smoked meat at any gathering and would get devoured. This one always ends up as an empty bowl, which always speaks for itself!"

Grilled Pineapple with Barbecue Sauce
"During my pregnancy with twins, I discovered this delightful barbecue pineapple recipe that satisfied one of my strongest cravings," says Sara Lundberg, who contributed this recipe to the book.

If you like those incredible cookout recipes, you should also try these:

Al Roker's Potato Salad with Lemon and Mint
Pig Beach's Cheddar Brisket Crunch Burger
