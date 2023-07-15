Kevin Bacon shares his ‘weird’ favorite breakfast and it doesn’t include bacon

Kevin Bacon showed how he starts his day off with his favorite “weird” breakfast.

The 65-year-old actor shared a video of him making what he calls “oatmeal eggs,” which also includes includes butter and surprisingly no bacon.

“Would it be a KB Breakfast if it wasn’t a little weird? I can’t be the only one who does this. #OatmealEggs,” he captioned his July 13 Instagram clip.

Bacon is seen in his kitchen by his stove sharing his step-by-step process.

“Bear with me. You’re gonna think it’s kind of weird. I’m keeping it quiet because you know who’s still asleep,” he says, mentioning wife Kyra Sedgwick, before beginning the process. “So I’m going to turn the heat underneath this water, I’m gonna take this raw egg, place it in the water and wait for it to boil.”

On the other side of the stove, he has another small pot where he has a cup of water “that’s gonna boil.” He shares how he loves oat bran hot cereal and shares what drives his wife “nuts” when he’s cooking.

“I’m not so much on the measuring thing, which makes my wife nuts,” he says eyeballing a mug-full of oatmeal before he pours it into the water and stirs it. “I don’t really know how long that’s going to take. Maybe I should check the bag.”

Going back to the egg, after the water has boiled, he turns off the stove and lets it “sit there for seven minutes.”

Then comes his “least favorite part” — peeling the boiled egg — before “the part where it gets weird.”

He takes his “nice soft egg,” crushes it and adds the cooked oats. He adds hot sauce and a slice of butter before mixing it all together in his bowl and eating a spoonful.

“Oh man,” he says after his bite. “It’s gonna be a good day.”

People were quick to share their thoughts on his favorite breakfast in the comments section.

“Wait? Where’s the bacon?!?” one person wrote, while another joked, “Anyone else so glad it wasn’t just bacon.”

“My grandmother ate a bowl of oatmeal with a hard boiled egg in it every day. Eww,” another person added. “However she lived to be 102 so she knew what she was doing lol.”

Jewelry designer Manon von Gerkan wrote that the dish was “so freaking weird,” however, she’s “having it tomorrow for breakfast. Thank you for the inspo.”

One person even suggested another way of having cooked oats, “I like similar. Cook oatmeal in some beef broth, add fried egg and sauteed mushrooms. Delish!”

Just a couple days ago, Bacon shared the “perfect” birthday dinner Sedgwick made for him.

The “Footloose” star said he’s “not a fan” of his birthday but his wife made it “a beautiful day” by cooking a roast chicken followed by his “favorite — buckwheat banana bread with chocolate icing. Perfect day.”