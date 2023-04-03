Elizabeth Heiskell hosts a Southern-style brunch to celebrate spring

Entertaining expert, caterer and cookbook author Elizabeth Heiskell is hosting an outdoor brunch in her hometown of Oxford, Mississippi. Her goal is to create an event that’s simple yet elevated by building a menu that’s easily plated, filling the event with thoughtful touches and preparing as much as possible in advance.

She’s sharing her expert tips, tricks and techniques to pull of an impressive gathering with minimal stress for the hostess. Heiskell says, “Whether you’re a first-time hostess or someone that caters parties all the time, the key is to keep it simple. Because if you keep it simple, there’s less stress. Your cost is gonna be lower, and that means it’s gonna be three times the fun!”

Create a calendar

Come up with a schedule that will include everything from cooking to shopping to cutting flowers, and then those final touches at the day of the party.

Save time with store-bought ingredients

Pre-made puff pastry, pie crust and pound cake are excellent for dressing up with elegant touches. Having a component of your dish already prepared is a huge time saver.

Curate your cocktails

Be sure to test your cocktail recipe ahead of time. Accommodate you’re your guests with a mocktail option for anyone that might prefer a non-alcoholic beverage. And you can upgrade any drink with even a simple garnish for an eye-catching finish.

Versatility is a virtue

Choose recipes and dishes that can be easy customized. Quiche, for example, is almost like a blank canvas. You know, there’s hardly anything that you can’t put in here that wouldn’t be delicious. Sausage rolls are the same — you can swap in a different cheese or add your choice of herbs for a totally customizable brunch bite.

Prepare double-duty dishes

My go-to vinaigrette is not only excellent for salads, but it also makes a thoughtful gift for guests. Small jars or bottles make for a fun memento that will remind guests of the fun and flavors of their meal. It’s just a little way of letting them know that you’re thankful that they came.

Serve DIY desserts

Instead of assembling your end-of-meal sweet treat yourself, let guests get involved. I love to prepare easy toppings ahead of time so everyone can create their own dessert adventure.

Specialty cocktails are a fun way to add an unforgettable detail to any party. This one is super simple — it's made with only three ingredients. Served in champagne flutes or coupe glasses, it’s elegant enough for fancy evening affairs but also couldn’t be any more refreshing on a hot summer day.

Quiche is one of the most versatile things you can make! It’s a meal that can be served for breakfast, lunch or dinner and makes the most of leftover proteins and veggies.

This versatile vinaigrette recipe is the perfect go-to for entertaining, whether you’re hosting a dinner for one guest or 20 friends.

When thinking about the sausage pinwheels, I am reminded of my favorite three words in the English dictionary: “this freezes beautifully.”

There is something so delicious about the syrup that is created when you add sugar to strawberries. Macerating berries is an easy way to elevate any berry dish.

I could live off of whipped cream. In the South, we love to guild the lily (taking something perfectly delicious and adding even more to it). This is a prime example of guild-ing the lily. Putting bourbon in unexpected places is always a welcomed surprise.