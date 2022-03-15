Dwayne Johnson’s massive breakfast of steak, eggs, oatmeal and 5 PB&Js is a sight to behold

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It may also be the biggest for Dwayne Johnson.

The movie star posted a photo of his mammoth Sunday breakfast on Instagram.

“Had to share this 6am Sunday morning Hawaiian sunrise with ya,” he began the caption. “Power + energy breakfast before training.”

Johnson then outlined the food he was about to enjoy, which included a sirloin steak with egg whites, oatmeal with papaya, five slices of English muffins with peanut butter and jelly, and a ZOA energy drink.

“Training legs (have mercy) this morning so I need the extra carbs, fats & a little sugar to optimize my workout,” he continued.

The “Jungle Cruise” star also said a tranquil moment early in the morning is beneficial to him.

“Can’t tell you how anchoring and mindful these quiet moments are of island ocean sunrises have been for me,” he wrote. “Given me amazing clarity in life, business etc. Mana is powerful. Enjoy your Sunday & CHEAT MEALS!!!”

Johnson is known for his incredible physique, but he has also celebrated a cheat meal or two. Last week, he posted a video of him getting set to enjoy two bacon cheeseburgers with avocado, french fries and tequila.

“Ever get a case of the ‘F--- its,” he wrote. “Well, I caught a big one last night of the ‘Wednesday f---its’ and decided it was cheat meal time which is usually always reserved for Sundays.”

He also showed off his French toast crusted with Cinnamon Toast Crunch earlier this month.

"This cheat meal had zero chance of survival," he wrote, in part. "Enjoy your cheat meals, my friends. We work hard — you’ve earned them."