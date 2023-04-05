Fans have thoughts on the unusual way Bella Ramsey eats cereal

Bella Ramsey’s interesting breakfast routine has some fans applauding the actor’s unusual flavor combinations and others feeling queasy.

In January, Ramsey and Pedro Pascal spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about their hit HBO series, “The Last of Us.” During the interview, the two answered questions that began with “The Last Time I…” to connect to their show’s theme. The co-stars were asked to reveal their most recent meal.

“The last meal I ate proudly was toast,” Pascal said before breaking into funny, diabolical laughter.

But Ramsey had a much more unique response.

“Mine was Corn Flakes and bran with dried strawberries,” the 19-year-old said. “And with orange juice on top instead of milk.”

Pascal questioned Ramsey’s cereal combinations.

“It’s so good,” Ramsey assured him. The actor explained that they discovered the tasty meal by accident.

“There once wasn’t milk that I could drink. There wasn’t oat milk or almond milk. So I just tried orange juice on it years ago,” the actor recalled. “I loved it. It’s been a thing ever since.”

Almost three months later, Ramsey’s interesting eating habits went viral on Twitter.

On March 28, one Twitter user posted a clip from the THR interview and said, “still not over the fact that bella ramsey eats their cereal with ORANGE JUICE. (also don’t try it.)”

Some fans defended the “Catherine Called Birdy” actor.

“I support this style of breakfast,” one person replied.

Another tweeted that orange juice goes well with other cereals, too. “Orange juice on Cheerios is very good!” one comment said.

But there were plenty of Ramsey’s fans that could not accept substituting milk for orange juice.

“Bellas only red flag,” one person joked.

One fan simply wrote, “this is DISGUSTING.”

Ramsey stood by their breakfast choices.

On March 29, the actor commented on the viral post and said, “I had it for breakfast this morning.” Ramsey even included photographic evidence of their bowl of oats covered in OJ.

Ramsey is certainly not the first person to endorse adding orange juice to cereal.

Last year, Tropicana specifically created a cereal to be eaten with orange juice called the Tropicana Crunch Honey Almond Cereal. The limited-edition cereal was released in honor of National Orange Juice Day on May 4, 2022.

TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager tried the Tropicana product on television together on May 11.

Hoda shared she had tasted OJ with cereal before when she was a child. “Because we thought we could get all our breakfast into one bite,” she explained.

After eating a big spoonful, Jenna grimaced and said, “Oh, no thank you!” and immediately spit it out.

Hoda agreed. “Terrible,” she said. “Oh my God. That’s a no. That’s a yuck. I mean I’ll eat it, but it’s a yuck.”