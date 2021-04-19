'Top Chef' winner Kristen Kish just tied the knot with Bianca Dusic

Kristen Kish is officially off the market!

The former "Top Chef" winner just married her fiancée Bianca Dusic in an intimate backyard ceremony over the weekend and shared the sweetest photos from her special day.

On Sunday, the 37-year-old announced her marriage on Instagram and posted two photos with her new wife. In the first, the couple beams brightly for the camera as Kish wears a black pantsuit, white blouse and black booties and Dusic dons a navy dress and sparkly silver shoes. In the second, the newlyweds hold hands alongside a justice of the peace during their ceremony.

"Threw on some nice clothes (my favorite blazer), headed to our backyard with our own written vows in hand, had our family with us (virtually), got all sappy, and WE DID THE DAMN THING ❤️," she captioned the post, adding the hashtags #happilymarried and #mywife.

Kish's friends and fellow chefs were elated to hear the news and took to the comments to send their well wishes.

Chef Andrew Zimmern wrote "OMG!!! I'm so happy for you! Congrats to you all... this is superb." Chef Carla Hall commented: "Yasssssssssuh! Congrats to both of you. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️." "Top Chef" judge Gail Simmons also seemed thrilled and chimed in with one simple word: "YYYYYYEEEEEESSSSS. ❤️"

The chef told TODAY Food that she and Dusic had plans to host their wedding party around this time, but shifted plans due to the pandemic, especially since Dusic's family is in Australia, where the borders are currently closed.

"We decided that if getting married was what was most important then that is what we’ll do, just a bit differently. Our family was with us on Zoom, 5 p.m. EST on Sunday the 18th and 7 a.m. Monday morning in Melbourne," she said. "Ultimately, we had our family (and were) doing what was the most important to us in our home. Small and intimate is our style; this was just even smaller (albeit different), yet more perfect than we could have ever imagined."

Kish announced her engagement back in 2019, when she posted a photo of herself kissing Dusic on the cheek as she held up a coffee mug and flashed her sparkly engagement ring.

"She said YES to a lifetime of Sunday morning coffee dates and bed head. ❤️💍," she wrote at the time.

Kish, the first woman of color to win Bravo's "Top Chef," spoke with TODAY last summer about her successful career and revealed that she tries to use her platform to serve as an advocate for female voices in the kitchen and in the media.

"I never thought I'd be able to impact more than just the circle around me. The amount of messages from the LGBQT community, the Asian American community, the Asian American adoptee community, from kids struggling with their sexuality, drugs and alcohol. That was me," she said. "It empowers me to talk about it more. Most rewarding is that people know it's OK."