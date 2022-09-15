IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Make braised brisket sandwiches and crispy smashed potatoes for game day

Give game day food an elegant upgrade with classic cooking techniques and fresh, flavorful ingredients.

Game Day recipes: Braised brisket sandwich and smashed potatoes

By Roze Traore

Football fans rejoice! The season is officially underway and that means great games, terrific tailgates and fantastic food. For this installment of the TODAY Food Loves Football series, chef Roze Traore is cooking up mouthwatering game-day recipes to celebrate the matchup of the Los Angeles Chargers vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. He shows us how to make braised pulled brisket sandwiches with homemade cheese sauce and smashed potatoes with herbed yogurt.

Shredded Braised Brisket Sandwich
Helen Healey / TODAY
Shredded Braised Brisket Sandwich

Roze Traore

This dish is an amazing choice for a group of friends. After you pop it in the oven, it'll leave your house spelling amazing. It's so comforting and reminds me of the pot roast I ate growing up.

Smashed Parmesan Potatoes with Fresh Herbs
Helen Healey / TODAY
Smashed Parmesan Potatoes with Fresh Herbs

Roze Traore

This dish embodies elevated simplicity. There's nothing better that crispy, golden, cheesy smashed potatoes — especially paired with a cool, herby yogurt sauce.

Roze Traore