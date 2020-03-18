Brad Paisley's free grocery store in Nashville is now delivering to the elderly

Brad Paisley just made a good thing even better, and we’re not talking about his music.

This is about a different kind of hit from the country crooner — the Nashville grocery store he and wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley recently opened, in partnership with Belmont University, that provides free food for those in need.

The supermarket, called The Store, is taking that charitable service one step further for a group of customers who are at high risk during the coronavirus pandemic. Seniors will get those free groceries delivered to their homes for free, too.

"Well, The Store is open, but in light of how times have changed, we have decided to change the way we do things a bit," Paisley said in a video he shared on Instagram Tuesday. "We’re mobilizing a group of volunteers to deliver groceries — one week’s groceries — to elderly people who should not be out shopping on their own in these times.”

The three-time Grammy winner then went on to explain that The Store currently has a list of seniors in the Edgehill and Berry Hill areas of Nashville that will receive the deliveries, and that volunteers will be “following all protocols to make sure we're doing this right."

He even asked his fans and followers to inform him if they know someone in those communities who should be on the list but isn’t.

"Please email us at info@thestore.org to make sure that we get them the food that they need right now,” he added. “They don’t need to be out. … Let's get through this.”

Country music star Brad Paisley operates a backhoe as he breaks ground for The Store, a free grocery store for people in need, April 3, 2019, in Nashville. Mark Humphrey / AP

The 47-year-old broke ground on the nonprofit grocery store last year, and during the ceremony, he spoke about the importance of the project.

"I think it's going to be really interesting to see what this looks like when we're done, not just in building form, but in how it works,” he said.

Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Brad Paisley speak at the groundbreaking for The Store in Nashville, Tennessee. Jason Kempin / Getty Images

In addition to Belmont University, which donated the property for The Store, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee and other organizations help to keep the shelves stocked.