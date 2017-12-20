Choir boys fight through tears, coughing fits to keep singing Christmas carols

share tweet pin email

Well, eating one of the world’s hottest chilis is one way to really spice up some regular choir music.

YouTube star, Danish musician and self-proclaimed “chili enthusiast” Chili Klaus goes around the internet challenging various people to eat super spicy peppers for his channel. His last video, which features the Danish National Chamber Orchestra desperately trying to play through tears after eating chilis, got more than 4 million views.

This time, his target is Denmark’s Herning Boys Choir. While in the midst of singing “O Come All Ye Faithful,” they pause to each pop a ghost pepper — one of the hottest peppers in the world — in their mouths. (We can’t believe they actually all agreed to do this.) They try to continue on like it’s business as usual.

But that doesn’t last long.

Pretty soon, there are boys turning bright red, boys with tears streaming down their faces and some who just try to laugh to keep from crying. But what’s shocking is the few brave souls who manage to keep stone-cold expressions on their faces as they keep singing like nothing has happened. Sign these boys up for special ops because clearly they have what it takes!

So far, this video has racked up over 1 million views and plenty of people on social media have weighed in, with reactions that range from being slightly horrified to totally amused:

Of course, eating spicy peppers is no joke. Even TODAY's own Sheinelle Jones couldn't take the heat when she was challenged to try the "world's hottest chip" this fall and Jimmy Fallon literally burned his face with hot sauce! The ghost pepper measures in at a whopping 1 million Scoville heat units, so it's more than 100 times hotter than a jalapeño pepper.

Suffice it to say, these boys have earned our respect.

As one YouTube commenter stated about the prank/hazing/entertainment for the rest of us, “Be strong kids, college is worse.”