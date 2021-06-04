Bomb Pop or Taco Choco? Viral post ignites debate about ice cream truck treats

With so many options to choose from, deciding what to order from an ice cream truck can be a pretty sweet dilemma, but the 3rd Hour of TODAY hosts definitely have some clear favorites.

On Friday's show, Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dreyer and Craig Melvin weighed in on the viral Twitter debate that's stacking packaged ice cream treats against each other and revealed what their orders would be.

Dylan kicked off the conversation by sharing Twitter user @AndreaNordgren's recent viral post, which featured a photo of 15 ice cream treats and challenged social media users to play favorites. The post hit Twitter on Thursday and over 45,000 people have already joined the conversation.

After seeing her options, Sheinelle had a pretty clear opinion.

"We ordered every Thursday. I do a chocolate dipped vanilla cone," she said.

Dylan quickly pointed out that Sheinelle had to choose from the pre-packaged options the Twitter user had supplied.

"Those are chocolate dipped vanilla cones," Craig said.

"No, that's a King Cone or a Drumstick," Dylan replied.

Sheinelle went on to say that she used to love Drumsticks but explained why she can't eat them anymore.

"I used to be obsessed with Drumsticks and then I had twins who are allergic to nuts so that's why I've moved on," she said.

Dylan is a big fan of King Cones but also supplied some alternate options.

"If they don't have that, the Drumstick and then the Choco Taco," she said.

Craig, on the other hand, used to be a fan of something a bit more sugary sweet.

"When I was a little boy, I used to go with the Push Up Pop and you couldn't finish it before it started to (melt)," he said.

Now that Craig is all grown up, the TODAY anchor's preferences have changed a bit and he challenged his co-anchors to guess what he'd order now. Sheinelle thought he'd choose an ice cream sandwich and Dylan went in a similar direction, but Craig said they were way off.

"You people don't know me," he joked.

Craig eventually revealed that he'd choose the Firecracker Popsicle and Dylan wasn't impressed.

"That's like as boring as it gets," she teased.

"Man, I can't event pick the right ice cream," Craig said playfully.

Still, Dylan defended herself and said it was fun payback since Craig had teased her the day before about her messy dressing room.

What you order from an ice cream truck can say a lot about your personality, and thousands of Twitter users got in on the fun and revealed their go-to sweet treats. Some even shared a few nostalgic sweets that weren't on list, including different Popsicles, Mickey Mouse Bars and Ninja Turtle Bars.

Several Twitter users said they're team SpongeBob bar all he way but admitted that the dessert always ended up looking a bit disturbing when it started to melt.

Everybody thinks that Spongebob bar looks good until it comes out looking like this pic.twitter.com/QOyLMDYULb — Jason Stanciu (@Jstan2935) June 4, 2021

Some folks even shared photos of themselves enjoying a delightful ice cream bar as a child.

Delighted to announce that I can answer this and also satisfy the “photo that proves you were a fashion icon in your youth” meme in one: pic.twitter.com/nvVy8w9egH — Pearl (@pearlrhein) June 4, 2021

No matter what side of this debate you're on, we all have to admit one thing: Ice cream trucks are definitely one of the best parts of summer.

