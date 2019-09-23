Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Bobby Flay

Celebrity chef, author and restaurateur Bobby Flay is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his favorite steakhouse-inspired recipes from his new cookbook "Bobby at Home: Fearless Flavors from My Kitchen." He shows us how to make porterhouse steak with blue cheese, layered potato gratin and roasted mushrooms with garlic butter.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

Get The Recipe

Bobby's Flay's Cast-Iron Steak with Brown Butter & Blue Cheese

Bobby Flay

I love cooking steak because you really only need a few really good ingredients and it will taste incredible. The nutty brown butter, tangy blue cheese and herbaceous thyme complement the rich flavor of the meat perfectly.

Get The Recipe

Bobby Flay's Potato Gratin with Caramelized Shallots and Sage

Bobby Flay

Sweet caramelized shallots and crispy sage leaves bump up the flavor profile of this simple potato gratin. These two easy additions take the classic side dish from average to amazing.

Get The Recipe

Bobby Flay's Roasted Button Mushrooms with Garlic-Parsley Butter

Bobby Flay

Sautéed mushrooms were always on the menu at just about every steakhouse in the 1970s, and they were usually plain, white button mushrooms ... not some fancy variety, either. But here's the thing: they were delicious! Button mushrooms don't get the respect they deserve these days, so let's throw it back. Butter, garlic, wine and parsley all make this dish a very, very good thing.

If you like those steakhouse-style recipes, you should also try these:

Al Roker's Creamed Spinach with Bacon
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Al Roker's Creamed Spinach with Bacon

Al Roker
Fogo de Chao's Brazilian Grilled Lamb Chops
Brandon Goodwin / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Fogo de Chao's Brazilian Grilled Lamb Chops

Marcio Bonfada
Bobby Flay