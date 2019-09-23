Celebrity chef, author and restaurateur Bobby Flay is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his favorite steakhouse-inspired recipes from his new cookbook "Bobby at Home: Fearless Flavors from My Kitchen." He shows us how to make porterhouse steak with blue cheese, layered potato gratin and roasted mushrooms with garlic butter.

I love cooking steak because you really only need a few really good ingredients and it will taste incredible. The nutty brown butter, tangy blue cheese and herbaceous thyme complement the rich flavor of the meat perfectly.

Sweet caramelized shallots and crispy sage leaves bump up the flavor profile of this simple potato gratin. These two easy additions take the classic side dish from average to amazing.

Sautéed mushrooms were always on the menu at just about every steakhouse in the 1970s, and they were usually plain, white button mushrooms ... not some fancy variety, either. But here's the thing: they were delicious! Button mushrooms don't get the respect they deserve these days, so let's throw it back. Butter, garlic, wine and parsley all make this dish a very, very good thing.

