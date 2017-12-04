Make healthy food flavorful with Bobby Flay's skirt steak and sweet potatoes

share tweet email

Chef Bobby Flay is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share healthy (and flavorful!) recipes from his new cookbook "Bobby Flay Fit: 200 Recipes for a Healthy Lifestyle." He shows us how to make savory grilled skirt steak with fresh tomato salsa and hasselback sweet potatoes with a maple and chipotle glaze.

Smoky spices, sweet tomatoes and hot horseradish complement the meaty steak perfectly. It's also simple to prepare and a great source of protein.

I love sweet potatoes. In fact, I might even go on record as saying they are my favorite vegetable. They taste like dessert but they are super healthy, low in calories and high in beta-carotene. This is an especially great way to prepare them. Not only do they look impressive on the table, but sweet smoky flavor of the glaze also adds a bit of a crispy texture to the outside of the skin.

