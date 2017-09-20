Bobby Flay's over-the-top, cheesy nacho burger is the ultimate game day dish

share tweet email

What's better than kicking back and enjoying Sunday Night Football? Eating great food while you watch! For the next installment of our TODAY Food Loves Football series chef Bobby Flay is joining us to make some of his favorite foods to eat on game-day. He shows us how to prepare guacamole with roasted peppers and pickled onions and juicy burgers topped with cheesy nachos and spicy salsa.

Burgers are one of my favorite things to eat — especially while watching sports — and I love the Southwestern and Mexican flavors.

I think the guacamole is the perfect entertaining recipe. It is so easy to put together and always delicious — as long as you have ripe avocados.

If you like those tailgating recipes, you should also try these: