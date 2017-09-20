Food

Bobby Flay's over-the-top, cheesy nacho burger is the ultimate game day dish

What's better than kicking back and enjoying Sunday Night Football? Eating great food while you watch! For the next installment of our TODAY Food Loves Football series chef Bobby Flay is joining us to make some of his favorite foods to eat on game-day. He shows us how to prepare guacamole with roasted peppers and pickled onions and juicy burgers topped with cheesy nachos and spicy salsa.

Bobby Flay's Nacho Burger
Servings:
4
Burgers are one of my favorite things to eat — especially while watching sports — and I love the Southwestern and Mexican flavors.

Guacamole with Roasted Poblano and Pickled Red Onions
Servings:
4-6
I think the guacamole is the perfect entertaining recipe. It is so easy to put together and always delicious — as long as you have ripe avocados.

