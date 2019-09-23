Food Network star Bobby Flay is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his favorite easy entertaining recipes from his new cookbook "Bobby at Home: Fearless Flavors from My Kitchen." He shows us how to make eggplant Bolognese sauce, a fruity crostata and incredible chocolate chip cookies.

I love this recipe because you get all of the comforting attributes of a meat Bolognese sauce in a vegetarian meal. The uniquely meaty texture of baked eggplant makes it a great stand-in for ground beef.

It is my belief that since crostatas are relatively small in size, their short bake time is not long enough for the fruit to cook through. So when I make crostatas, I like to give the fruit a head start by making it into an almost jam-like filling first.

Don't think for a second that these are just regular, run-of-the-mill chocolate chip cookies. Sure, they have many of the same ingredients as your average cookie — but the small additions and subtle differences make them truly outstanding.

