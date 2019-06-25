If your basic burger routine is feeling a little stale, your favorite celebrity chef likely has some beautiful burger ideas up his or her sleeve.

Whether you prefer the summer staple topped with classic fixings like lettuce, tomato, onion and American cheese, or fancy something special with gourmet toppings, the greatest culinary minds always have a few tips that will take burgers to the next level.

It's time to fire up the grill!

Bobby Flay is a fan of using crunchy chips on his burgers for that extra something special. This meaty nacho dish on a bun is great for when the family is hankering for some spicy Southwestern cuisine on barbecue night.

Guy Fieri will take you to Flavor Town with his Pig and Anchor Melt sandwich. In this recipe, he swaps in a bunch of different cuts of pork to make a beef-like patty, which is then smothered in melty cheese, Donkey Sauce and tons of extras that add smoky flavor.

Want an Italian-style burger? Who better to call upon than Italian chef and frequent TODAY Show regular Giada De Laurentiis? In this burger recipe, which was posted on the Food Network star's lifestyle site, Giadzy, she uses a creamy pesto sauce and juicy tomato for a caprese-like main dish served on ciabatta bread.

Burger aficionado Bobby Flay calls this burger "perfect" for good reason. It's piled high on a seeded Martin's roll with all the right condiments, two types of cheeses and sliced dill pickles. Oh, and did we mention that he adds a layer of Lay's potato chips to deliver a nice crunch in every bite?

In this dish, the Pioneer Woman ditches a classic bun and makes her burgers extra melty with globs of hot cheese and cooked onions smothered on a patty between two crisp, buttery pieces of bread. Yes, our mouths are watering.

TODAY's Al Roker teamed up with the beloved burger chain Shake Shack to create the delicious Roker Burger. It was only on the chain's nationwide menu for a week, but great taste never goes out of style. If you missed it (or have been craving another taste), here's the home cook-friendly recipe to try out.