Bobby Flay cheeses it up with cacio e pepe eggs and creamy rigatoni

Cheese for breakfast and cheese for dinner.
By Bobby Flay

Celebrity chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Bobby Flay is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to prepare a couple of his cheesiest, most comforting recipes from his cookbook "Sundays with Sophie: Flay Family Recipes for Any Day of the Week." He shows us how to make poached eggs with cacio e pepe vinaigrette and creamy rigatoni with sausage and eggplant.

Cacio e Pepe Eggs with Olive Oil Toast
Cacio e Pepe Eggs with Olive Oil Toast

I’ll never get tired of coming up with new ways to cook and serve eggs. The inspiration here was cacio e pepe, the famous pasta dish of Rome. Cacio e pepe translates to “cheese and pepper” — it sounds simple (and it is), but those two ingredients are all it takes to make a phenomenal pasta. In this case, I decided to make a white wine vinaigrette and pump it up with a ton of cheese and black pepper in a nod to cacio e pepe. Of course, I didn’t have any Pecorino Romano when I made this, so I used Parmigiano-Reggiano instead. Either works.

Creamy Rigatoni with Spicy Sausage and Eggplant
Creamy Rigatoni with Spicy Sausage and Eggplant

Bobby Flay

I always cook more sausages than I’m going to eat because I want the effort to last for a few days. Sausage for eggs or an omelet, sausage on a pizza or in a tortilla … leftover sausage is the gift that keeps giving. One of my favorite moves is to use it in a pasta sauce. Rigatoni and sausage have been good friends for a really long time, and this bowl of deliciousness proves it.

If you like Bobby's crowd-pleasing recipes, you should also try these:

Bobby's Flay's Cast-Iron Steak with Brown Butter & Blue Cheese
Bobby's Flay's Cast-Iron Steak with Brown Butter & Blue Cheese

Bobby Flay
Eggplant Rollatini with Anchovy Breadcrumbs
Eggplant Rollatini with Anchovy Breadcrumbs

Bobby Flay
Bobby Flay