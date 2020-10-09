Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Thanksgiving will look rather different this year, as the ongoing pandemic has led many to scale back on plans for travel or large family gatherings, preparing for a smaller, simpler holiday at home, per the CDC’s Thanksgiving recommendations.

That means many will be cooking at home this year when they normally would have headed to a parent's or in-law's for Thanksgiving dinner, and major meal-kit service Blue Apron wants to led a helping hand to first-time hosts.

Blue Apron's Southern-themed Thanksgiving Meal Prep Feast, which was created in partnership with Seattle's Junebaby chef Edouardo Jordan, costs $135 and is intended to feed a group of 6-8 people ($23-$17 per person). The meal kit includes an easy-to-follow recipe for a boneless, spiced roasted turkey breast as well as pimento cheese-style mashed potatoes, sage gravy and cranberry relish, roasted carrots in ginger syrup, mushroom-braised collard greens and cheesy cornbread.

The company is also offering smaller mix-and-match recipe options that include the ingredients needed to make spiced pork roast for two, pimento cheese-style mashed potatoes, gravy and cranberry relish for $70, with optional side dish add-ons and wine bundle for additional fees.

These various Thanksgiving meal kit options will be available to order beginning on Oct. 23, with orders to arrive the week of Nov. 23, in time for Thanksgiving.

"Thanksgiving is going to be different for many families this year, and we're happy to join them in the kitchen by creating a one-stop shop to make their entire holiday feast a little easier," John Adler, Vice President of Culinary at Blue Apron, said in a media statement. "Building upon positive reactions to our dessert offering last year, we wanted to give our home cooks more Thanksgiving options, especially as some people may find themselves playing different roles, either as a first-time host or just cooking for themselves."

The meal kit includes an easy-to-follow recipe for a boneless, spiced roasted turkey breast as well as pimento cheese-style mashed potatoes, sage gravy, cranberry relish and more. Blue Apron

The pandemic may have put a damper on your holiday plans, but on the bright side, with a boneless turkey breast, there will be no fighting over who gets to carve the bird.