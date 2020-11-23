Black Friday food deals and freebies you can score online and at restaurants

On Black Friday and Cyber Monday, countless shops will offer up their best deals of the season to help folks check holiday shopping off their check lists.

While stores around the country have limited capacities and the CDC advises Americans try to avoid the risk of crowded malls and indoor gatherings, there are still many ways to get shopping done safely. And there are still opportunities to score some free food and discounts on edible goodies for Black Friday without every stepping foot in a department store or restaurant.

Here are some restaurants, bakeries, coffee shops and food brands offering up the deals to keep our minds at ease and bellies full.

Chili's

Anyone who likes Chili's can share the love (or keep it for themselves). Through Dec. 31, customers can snag a $50 gift card and get an additional $10 for free. Even though you may be tempted to use it up on Black Friday, the 10 buck bonus cards aren't valid until Jan. 1 through Feb. 11, 2021.

Collin Street Bakery

This Texas-based bakery founded in 1896 will send folks their iconic fruit cake, cookies and other seasonal desserts to enjoy throughout the holidays. Their pre-Black Friday sale offers up to 15% off baked goods ordered online and shipped nationwide — the more you put in your cart, the more you save. Just use the codes listed on its specials page.

Godiva

For all those lusting for chocolate after chowing down on turkey, the chocolatier is offering a bunch of its decadent items for 25% less during its Black Friday Countdown. It's also selling chocolate flowerboxes at 40% off.

Nestle Toll House

With Black Friday a few days before National Cookie Day Dec. 4, Toll House is dishing up the dough. Fortunately or unfortunately (depending on people's affection for cookies), they mean cookie dough, not "dough" as in money. From Nov. 23 through Dec. 4, folks can follow @NestleTollHouse on Twitter and respond to its Nov. 23 giveaway post describing their greatest baking fail in 140 words or less using the hashtag #TollHouseRescue and #Sweepstakes. The winner will receive free cookie dough.

Noodles and Company

The restaurant that sells "noodles, zoodles and caulifloodles" (which it says in its Instagram bio, not a Dr. Seuss book) will gift some free noods now through the the holiday season. When customers buy a $25 gift card, they'll receive a $5 one for themselves.

Nutella

The chocolate hazelnut spread is selling its first-ever Nutella DIY Holiday Breakfast Kit so families can easily whip up a batch of Nutella Gingerbread Pancakes. While the kit costs $15 for everyone, it's giving part of the proceeds of every specially marked Nutella Jar (sold online or in retail stores) to No Kid Hungry. So, beginning Wednesday through the holiday, customers' purchases will help kids with less this holiday.

Peet's Coffee

Buy $29 or more on coffee and goodies for the holidays from this nationwide chain online and receive free shipping. Also, if you sign up for perks by entering your email on the website, you'll get 10% off your first order and free shipping any time (in case you sleep through Black Friday).

Vahdam Teas

This best-selling brand on Amazon will offer their teas, gift sets and bundles at 50% off through Sunday, Nov. 22 and again on Black Friday, Nov. 27 and Cyber Monday, Nov. 30. No code needed, just shop online.