Beyoncé shuts down New York brewery's 'Bïeryoncé' tribute beer

share tweet pin email

Beyoncé, the superstar singer who famously crooned about being "Drunk in Love," isn't going to be getting tipsy on a beer named after her that she didn't authorize.

And no one else will be, either.

New York-based beer maker Lineup Brewing created a “Bïeryoncé” pilsner to honor Beyoncé since the owner, Katarina Martinez, is a huge fan. The German-style beer first enjoyed a limited run in October 2016, but it was so popular that it was relaunched in November. And the Beyoncé-themed tribute didn't end at the name of the brew either: Eagle-eyed fans may notice the beer can's label has very similar lettering to that on Beyoncé’s 2013 self-titled album.

Boy bye. Hard core #bieryonce vibes at the can release 🙏🏼 A post shared by Lineup Brewing (@lineupbrewing) on Dec 2, 2017 at 3:32pm PST

Of course, the allusion to Beyonce's music was kind of the point, Martinez told TODAY Food. "The beer was originally made for an Oktoberfest event. The pun was made because I had to miss her concert and, as a fan, I wanted to pay homage to her!" she said.

The beer, a traditional German pilsner recipe, is "clean, crisp, refreshing, well lagered. Definitely a special beer named after a special lady," Martinez explained. The brewery owner also revealed that she names most of her beers after bad dates and ex-boyfriends, so Bïeryoncé was very special, indeed. "I’m more interested in naming them after strong women that I look up to, not necessarily celebrities. Ruth Bader Ginsburg would be a great one!" she admitted.

The beer went on to be sold to several bars around New York City and racked up hundreds of likes and comments on Instagram. "We're a small brewery, there’s not a lot of it. Certainly not enough to cover the demand it had received!" Martinez added.

The songstress, however, apparently wasn't impressed by Martinez' alcohol-themed ode and sent the brewery a cease and desist letter on Monday.

Ask and Bey shall receive 🙏🏼 Moving forward, our German Pilsner will be called "Kätariná" paying homage to our badass female brewer and owner. We're still huge @beyonce fans 🐝 A post shared by Lineup Brewing (@lineupbrewing) on Dec 11, 2017 at 8:37pm PST

“As a Hispanic, female-run business, I am very inspired by her so I thought I’d pay homage,” Martinez first told Pitchfork after receiving the letter. “We’re disappointed she didn’t take it as a compliment, but oh well. It was fun while it lasted!"

While Bïeryoncé the beer can will not live on, the refreshing pilsner itself will endure. All remaining cans have been relabeled, said Martinez, and it’ll be named for another “badass female boss” — brewery owner Katarina Martinez herself.

So cheers to Katarina!