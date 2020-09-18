Joy Bauer makes better-for-you burgers for National Cheeseburger Day

Hooray for National Cheeseburger Day! Double hooray that it conveniently falls on a Superfood Friday! That's because it gives me the perfect excuse to share two new and exciting meaty, cheesy, mouthwatering recipes: Chicken Parm Burgers with an cheesy center and flavorful Greek Burgers with Feta and Roasted Red Pepper. Both dishes offer a special spin on the classic, while touting unique health properties and sensational taste. Get ready to celebrate this joyous holiday by sinking your teeth into these champion cheeseburgers.

Joy Bauer

Just imagine a chicken Parm hero combined with a saucy, juicy burger and a surprise cheese-filled center. I typically use ground chicken for this recipe, but you can easily swap in ground turkey meat if it's easier to find at the store. And while I stuff fresh mozzarella chunks into the middle for a richer and more gooey center, any mozzarella variety works, including part-skim shredded or even string cheese. Go ahead and serve these hearty burgers on a whole-grain bun, over salad greens or on a mound of whole-grain pasta, spaghetti squash or zoodles. My taste testers will vouch that there's absolutely no wrong way to enjoy 'em!

Get the recipe here.

Turkey burgers are going Greek — and they're filled to the brim (bun?) with savory goodness! This recipe is a super fun way to spice up your patty, and it has definitely been a welcome addition to my family's menu rotation. Follow my lead and serve them on warm toasty pita bread topped with sliced tomato, crispy lettuce and a dollop of tzatziki. These meaty gems are jam-packed with flavor and each bite is a party for your palate.

For more tasty recipes, order Joy's new cookbook Joy Bauer's Superfood!

