As the CEO of her own food and beverage empire, reality TV star Bethenny Frankel is always whipping delicious dishes at home.

While many of Frankel's hacks involve items from her Skinnygirl line, she recently took to Instagram to share how she takes frozen cauliflower rice from drab to fab. This staple side has a diehard fanbase among those cutting carbs (Trader Joe's has it's own version, of course), but it can be pretty plain when served on its own.

But Frankel's hack involves a few ingredients many home chefs likely already have at home.

"So, I took 12 ounces of frozen cauliflower, softened it, (added) salt, pepper," Frankel explained in her Instagram story, while plating up a meal.

In addition to the basic seasonings, she spices up her cauliflower with a little bit of chili pepper. The final touch? Frankel adds two tablespoons of "really good pesto" to make the side extra flavorful.

Frankel said she also prefers to eat her special blend of cauliflower rice cold.

If you'd prefer to make cauliflower rice at home instead of buying pre-prepped riced cauliflower, it's pretty easy to do. Using a food processor will allow you to chop up big heads of cauliflower into a rice-like texture quickly, but many home cooks also use a cheese grater for a similar effect. It's even possible to chop it up by hand with a knife, though the texture may not be as uniform.

On a different Instagram story, Frankel shared a great tip for people who hate wasting flavorful ingredients in the kitchen. If she's just cooked up some bacon, she'll use a little bit of bacon grease to add more flavor to her Southwestern Chipotle salad dressing.

Perhaps the Skinnygirl founder will be publishing a cookbook about quick-fix flavoring hacks soon.