10 refreshing ways to eat watermelon this summer

Full of water to hydrate you on a hot day, low in calories, high in vitamins and oh-so sweet and delicious, watermelon just may be the perfect summer food. Of course this fruit is great eaten alone off the rind or in a bowl, but why not incorporate watermelon into your next salad, dessert or drink recipe to bring the seasonal sweetness to your table in even more ways?
Watermelon is in season May to September so you have a nice long window to try some of these recipes. Fun fact: Did you know that the rind is completely edible and also a source of the amino acid citrulline?
A whole watermelon will yield tons of fresh fruit for you to experiment with and costs a lot less then pre-cut. Intimidated about slicing and dicing a watermelon? Don't be. This genius hack for cubing a watermelon will have you set for summer, or you can always just buy a watermelon slicer that does the work for you.
Summer food hacks: Try this genius way to cube a watermelonJuly 7, 201604:03
Read on for the watermelon recipes you'll want to keep in rotation all summer long:
5-Ingredient Watermelon, Feta and Arugula Salad
Watermelon and feta were made for one another — and this salad is bright, balanced and delicious for a summer afternoon.
Watermelon Feta Salad Skewers with Greek Vinaigrette
The acidity and saltiness of the dressing and feta intensifies the sweetness of the watermelon in this incredible recipe.
Watermelon Caprese
Stacking watermelon, mozzarella and basil never looked (and tasted) so good!
Siri Daly's Watermelon, Blueberry and Feta Salad
Siri calls this red, white and blue salad "patriotic" — we just call it delicious.
Watermelon Frosé Cocktail
This grown-up drink with a touch of Campari is light and refreshing with just the right amount of sweet.
Spicy Watermelon Sip
This booze-free drink uses fresh watermelon juice — just throw some fruit into the blender to buzz some up and be sure to strain the pulp.
Frozen Watermelon Mojito
You'll freeze watermelon cubes and then process them in a blender to make this sweet sipper.
Watermelon Rosé Granita
Try making a kid-friendly version of this drink by replacing the wine with lemonade.
Watermelon Dessert 'Pizza'
Decorate watermelon rounds with toppings such as berries and toasted coconut for an epic end to your summer barbecue.
Boozy Watermelon Popsicles
These popsicles are so easy to make and taste like a watermelon margarita on a stick.
