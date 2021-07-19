IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

10 refreshing ways to eat watermelon this summer

Watermelon is hydrating, full of vitamins and so sweet and delicious, there's no reason not to indulge.
WATERMELON RECIPES
Watermelon is in season May to September so you have a nice long window to experiment with different recipes. nerudol / Getty Images
By Ronnie Koenig

Full of water to hydrate you on a hot day, low in calories, high in vitamins and oh-so sweet and delicious, watermelon just may be the perfect summer food. Of course this fruit is great eaten alone off the rind or in a bowl, but why not incorporate watermelon into your next salad, dessert or drink recipe to bring the seasonal sweetness to your table in even more ways?

Watermelon is in season May to September so you have a nice long window to try some of these recipes. Fun fact: Did you know that the rind is completely edible and also a source of the amino acid citrulline?

A whole watermelon will yield tons of fresh fruit for you to experiment with and costs a lot less then pre-cut. Intimidated about slicing and dicing a watermelon? Don't be. This genius hack for cubing a watermelon will have you set for summer, or you can always just buy a watermelon slicer that does the work for you.

Summer food hacks: Try this genius way to cube a watermelon

July 7, 201604:03

Read on for the watermelon recipes you'll want to keep in rotation all summer long:

5-Ingredient Watermelon, Feta and Arugula Salad

Watermelon and feta were made for one another — and this salad is bright, balanced and delicious for a summer afternoon.

5-Ingredient Watermelon, Feta and Arugula Salad
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
5-Ingredient Watermelon, Feta and Arugula Salad

Kevin Curry

Watermelon Feta Salad Skewers with Greek Vinaigrette

The acidity and saltiness of the dressing and feta intensifies the sweetness of the watermelon in this incredible recipe.

Watermelon Feta Salad Skewers with Greek Vinaigrette
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Watermelon Feta Salad Skewers with Greek Vinaigrette

Ryan Scott

Watermelon Caprese

Stacking watermelon, mozzarella and basil never looked (and tasted) so good!

Watermelon Caprese
Tyler Essary / TODAY
Watermelon Caprese

Nino Coniglio

Siri Daly's Watermelon, Blueberry and Feta Salad

Siri calls this red, white and blue salad "patriotic" — we just call it delicious.

Siri Daly's Watermelon, Blueberry and Feta Salad
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Siri Daly's Watermelon, Blueberry and Feta Salad

Siri Daly

Watermelon Frosé Cocktail

This grown-up drink with a touch of Campari is light and refreshing with just the right amount of sweet.

Watermelon Frosé Cocktail
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Watermelon Frosé Cocktail

Alejandra Ramos

Spicy Watermelon Sip

This booze-free drink uses fresh watermelon juice — just throw some fruit into the blender to buzz some up and be sure to strain the pulp.

Spicy Watermelon Sip
Courtesy Maureen Petrosky
Spicy Watermelon Sip

Maureen Petrosky

Frozen Watermelon Mojito

You'll freeze watermelon cubes and then process them in a blender to make this sweet sipper.

Frozen Watermelon Mojito
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Frozen Watermelon Mojito

Elizabeth Heiskell

Watermelon Rosé Granita

Try making a kid-friendly version of this drink by replacing the wine with lemonade.

Watermelon Rosé Granita
Frances Largeman-Roth / TODAY
Watermelon Rosé Granita

Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN

Watermelon Dessert 'Pizza'

Decorate watermelon rounds with toppings such as berries and toasted coconut for an epic end to your summer barbecue.

Watermelon Dessert 'Pizza'
Anna Helm Baxter / Anna Helm Baxter
Watermelon Dessert 'Pizza'

Anna Helm Baxter

Boozy Watermelon Popsicles

These popsicles are so easy to make and taste like a watermelon margarita on a stick.

Boozy Watermelon Popsicles
Nathan Congleton
Boozy Watermelon Popsicles

Thumbtack

Ronnie Koenig

Ronnie Koenig is a writer for TODAY.com, covering the food and pop culture beats. She also writes about health and wellness, parenting and relationships for NBC Better and TMRW x TODAY, serves as a senior editor for New Jersey Family, and contributes to The New York Times and Real Simple. She is a graduate of Barnard College and a mom of twins.