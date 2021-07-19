10 refreshing ways to eat watermelon this summer

Full of water to hydrate you on a hot day, low in calories, high in vitamins and oh-so sweet and delicious, watermelon just may be the perfect summer food. Of course this fruit is great eaten alone off the rind or in a bowl, but why not incorporate watermelon into your next salad, dessert or drink recipe to bring the seasonal sweetness to your table in even more ways?

Watermelon is in season May to September so you have a nice long window to try some of these recipes. Fun fact: Did you know that the rind is completely edible and also a source of the amino acid citrulline?

A whole watermelon will yield tons of fresh fruit for you to experiment with and costs a lot less then pre-cut. Intimidated about slicing and dicing a watermelon? Don't be. This genius hack for cubing a watermelon will have you set for summer, or you can always just buy a watermelon slicer that does the work for you.

Read on for the watermelon recipes you'll want to keep in rotation all summer long:

Watermelon and feta were made for one another — and this salad is bright, balanced and delicious for a summer afternoon.

The acidity and saltiness of the dressing and feta intensifies the sweetness of the watermelon in this incredible recipe.

Stacking watermelon, mozzarella and basil never looked (and tasted) so good!

Siri calls this red, white and blue salad "patriotic" — we just call it delicious.

This grown-up drink with a touch of Campari is light and refreshing with just the right amount of sweet.

This booze-free drink uses fresh watermelon juice — just throw some fruit into the blender to buzz some up and be sure to strain the pulp.

You'll freeze watermelon cubes and then process them in a blender to make this sweet sipper.

Try making a kid-friendly version of this drink by replacing the wine with lemonade.

Decorate watermelon rounds with toppings such as berries and toasted coconut for an epic end to your summer barbecue.

These popsicles are so easy to make and taste like a watermelon margarita on a stick.

Related: