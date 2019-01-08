Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Erica Chayes Wida

There are a lot of reasons to participate in Dry January, but these alcohol-free beverages will make it easier for cocktail and beer lovers to say bye-bye to booze for a month — or longer.

Though many New Year's resolutions involve abstaining from or drinking less alcohol, the term Dry January became popularized by a 2012 campaign from Alcohol Change UK, a British charity, that encouraged people to “ditch the hangover, reduce the waistline and save some serious money by giving up alcohol for 31 days.”

In recent years, the challenge has gained steam stateside — and its benefits reach beyond dealing with pesky hangovers. In fact, taking a break from alcohol can be very beneficial to one's health, particularly for women.

Many people enjoy alcoholic drinks, especially in social situations. But when abstaining, whether for Dry January, health reasons or sobriety, it's often difficult to find something fun to drink.

Recently, distilleries, breweries, juice companies and soda manufacturers are all working to remedy the misconception that mocktails and non-alcoholic beers are tasteless and boring. There are even non-alcoholic "spirits" that provide the same earthy, piney or citrusy essences as traditional liquors.

Here are five delicious ways to make Dry January the new New Year's Eve.

Seedlip Distilled Non-Alcohol Spirits, $36, Amazon

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

For dry-drinkers craving the luxurious taste of a craft cocktail or the complexity of a fine wine, Seedlip products are a good option. Launched in London two years ago by British farmer Ben Branson, Seedlip (which is now available in the U.S.) creates non-alcoholic spirits in a similar process to how real spirits are distilled. For example, Seedlip Garden 108 is a blend of English pea and hay combined with rosemary, thyme spearmint and hops. Seedlip Spice 94 is a mix of Jamaican allspice berry, cardamom, lemon, grapefruit peel distilled in American Oak and Cascarilla bark. All Seedlip beverages are sugar free, calorie free and free of artificial sweeteners.

Q Drinks Ginger Beer (Case of 6), $19, Amazon

If you love Moscow mules, this is the perfect non-alcoholic drink for you. While ginger beer or ginger ale can be used as mixers with vodka or gin, this drink is complex enough all on its own. Spicy, carbonated and just a tad sweet, this beverage is easy to find on Amazon or in grocery stores. Also, there's a reason people drink ginger ale when they have a stomach ache. Ginger has been proven to aide in nausea, improve digestion and help kick minor colds during the winter months. If opting for a different ginger beer brand, just read the product's ingredients carefully and make sure there's real ginger inside and no unnecessary sweeteners.

Welch's Sparkling Rosé, $3, Welch's

This fruit-forward bubbly drink is perfect for those who want to sip on something that's pretty and sweet. It launched last spring and is a great option for people who prefer sweeter wines like moscato, or just enjoy an occasional Welch's grape juice. One 8-ounce glass of Welch's sparkling rosé has 70 calories, 18 grams of carbohydrates and 17 grams of sugar. A 3.5-ounce pour of boozy rosé has around 73 calories, 4 grams of carbohydrates and 1 gram of sugar. So take it easy on any other sugary drinks for the rest of the night.

Mocktails (4-pack), $10, Amazon

It doesn't have to be 5 o'clock somewhere to enjoy this Mockarita. Amazon/Mocktails Mocktails (4-pack), $10, Amazon

Craving margaritas, sangria, a cosmopolitan or a Moscow mule? Each bottle of these Mocktails (yes, that's the brand name) contains 80 to 95 calories, are free of sodium, and use non-GMO sugars rather than high-fructose corn syrup. Most of the drinks contain natural juices as well as citric acid and water. Mockaritas, Sansgria, Mockapolitan and Mockscow Mule are all available on Amazon and at several large grocery chains like Target, Giant, Stop and Shop, ShopRite and Whole Foods. They range from $5 to $10 per pack, depending on location.

Heavenly Body Golden Wheat (6-pack), $12, Amazon

For Blue Moon or light beer lovers, this non-alcoholic beer boasts the full flavor profile of an ice cold lager, without the buzz ... and a lot of the calories. Created by Wellbeing Brewing Co., a St. Louis-based brewery devoted to non-alcoholic craft beers, this brew is dry and crisp with the traditional hint of hops you'd find in a similar light lager. Currently available at locations throughout the U.S., online and on Amazon, this malt beverage has zero grams of sugar, is vegan and contains just 68 calories per can.

With so many deliciously trendy non-alcoholic beverage choices on the rise, Dry January might just last through summertime.