Ah, summer. The weather is warm and the food is flowing — off the shelves of Trader Joe's.

The California-based grocery chain known for its tasty prepared items, 19-cent bananas and free samples makes us hungry for school to be out and the barbecues to be in. Before drafting up your next shopping list, be sure to check out our favorite new Trader Joe's items as well as some old favorites.

And then, it's happy summer snacking!

What's New

1. Organic Coleslaw Kit

Trader Joe's new coleslaw kit is all organic and easy to throw together as a summery side. Trader Joe's Company

Trader Joe's new coleslaw kit uses all organic ingredients and lets people skip the veggie rinsing and chopping. The 10-ounce bag, which costs $2.69, holds a mix of triple-washed red and green cabbage, shredded carrots and a creamy dressing (packaged separately) made with organic egg yolks, expeller-pressed soybean oil, cider vinegar, garlic and some lemon juice for a balanced tang factor.

Just empty the bag into a bowl, toss in the dressing and voilà! You have a ready-to-go fixing for barbecued meats and sandwiches.

2. Cold Brew Coconut Cream Lattes

Skip the line at Starbucks and opt for the occasional store-bought can of a vegan, cold-brew latte made with coconut cream. Trader Joe's

Show of hands: Who loves saving money by making coffee at home? Who would rather save money by having that cold brew latte already made at home?

While Trader Joe's has sold canned cold-brewed lattes for three years, they made a tropical, vegan version just in time for summer. The 9-ounce can costs $1.99 and is filled with coffee cold-brewed from 100% Brazilian Arabica beans, swirled together with coconut cream. And if you're looking for something a little bit sweeter, it also comes in a caramel spice flavor.

3. Green Tea Mochi

Indulge in some mess-free Mochi by the pool this summer. Trader Joe's

I scream. You cream. We all scream for ... mochi! One of the best parts about mochi is that it wont melt off a cone the second it's scooped on a 90-degree day, like regular, old ice cream (which we still love). Trader's new green tea ice cream flavor isn't overly sweet and is pocketed into convenient, bite-sized rice dough. Each pack is 6.8 ounces and costs $4.49.

Mochi is chewy, cold and tasty, plus it isn't messy. Now that's something to scream about.

4. Ghost Chile BBQ Sauce

Ghost peppers do exist ... and they're inside this fiery bottle of barbecue sauce. Trader Joe's

Nothing says summer like, well, heat. And Trader Joe's is bringing the heat with its new barbecue sauce made with the infamously spicy ghost pepper. This fiery pepper purée is blended with pineapple juice concentrate, tomato sauce, sugar, molasses and some smoky herbs and spices.

Diversify the ketchup and mustard selection at your next outdoor party with a barbecue sauce for heat-seekers to put on hot dogs, chicken or burgers. It'll cost $2.69 a bottle.

5. Villa Alena Rosé

Summertime and the livin' is easy ... at least when there's ros?.

It may not be "Two Buck Chuck," but Trader's new rosé will go down oh-so-easy. From the Piemonte region of Italy, this fruity, somewhat-dry wine is drinkable and affordable at $8.99 per 750-milliliter bottle. (In Arizona, California, Idaho, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Vermont, it's $7.99, and $10.49 in Ohio.) One of the best parts? This new vino is slightly bubbly, so it's extra fun to toast.

Cheers to summer!

Summer Staples

6. Simply Seasoned Tuna Burgers

It's not complicated, it's simple. Simply Seasoned Tuna Burgers from Trader Joe's are ready to pop on the grill for a quick summer dinner. Trader Joe's Company

These frozen fish burgers are nice for summer dinners when beef feels too heavy. They're made with Albacore tuna, carrots, celery and onion, and formed into patties — so when it's grill time, they're ready to go. Each 3.2-ounce burger has 18 grams of protein and come four in a pack for $6.99.

The patties can be rolled up into tortillas for makeshift fish tacos, OG-style on a bun with ketchup, lettuce and tomatoes, or all by itself as part of a low-carb meal plan.

7. French Vanilla Ice Cream

Creamy vanilla ice cream can accompany a wide range of fruity desserts flaky pies. Trader Joe's Company

This old-faithful item is as simple as it gets when it comes to dessert. But as a side or topping on cobblers, strudels and blueberry pies, it's essential. With a smooth, French vanilla flavor, this $3.99 quart of goodness has just seven ingredients. Bring it to a potluck to add an extra something special to other fruit-forward or chocolaty dishes — or just eat it straight from the carton (we won't tell!).

8. Gone Berry Crazy

Everybody's already "Gone Bananas" last summer, now it's time to go "Berry Crazy." Trader Joe's Company

For all the folks who adore TJ's Gone Bananas (frozen bananas dipped in chocolate), try Gone Berry Crazy. This version takes the classic romantic treat, chocolate covered strawberries, and freezes them into bite-sized pieces. Just pop 'em out of the freezer and into your mouth.

9. Tzatziki Creamy Garlic Cucumber Dip

Try this light Mediterranean dip for an appetizer or sauce at dinner time. Trader Joe's Company

This cold, creamy sauce is so versatile, especially with seasonal summer dishes. It can be scooped onto a pita chip or crudité as an appetizer, spooned onto a fresh arugula and beet salad or drizzled over grilled fish or chicken with a squeeze of lemon. Whatever the meal, whenever the time: This Mediterranean dip is a must-buy for $3.49.

10. Spicy Cheese Crunchies

Try Trader Joe's version of Flamin' Hot Cheetos to make a trip to the pool, park or beach complete. Trader Joe's

When school's out, a straightforward poolside snack that's easy to throw in a bag is a must. Since people get a little obsessed over Flamin' Hot Cheetos (some even use it as an ice cream topping), why not indulge in Spicy Cheese Crunchies for $1.99? The picture from Trader Joe's may show the munchies in front of a video game screen, but this savory snack is perfect for the pool, park or beach. It's summer, which means less screen time and more feed time.