9 National Wine Day deals to toast to this weekend

Wine lovers never need an excuse to pour a glass of their favorite drink, but National Wine Day certainly ups the ante a bit.

As wine enthusiasts celebrate the sophisticated holiday on May 25, many brands are slashing prices.

Ready to celebrate? Here are a few deals you won’t want to miss.

1000 Stories

Through June 30, 1000 Stories customers can save 20% on qualifying full-price items on the brand’s website using the code WINEDAY. The offer can’t be combined with other discounts.

Ammunition Wines

To celebrate National Wine Day, Ammunition is giving customers 15% off the producer’s house-named cabernet sauvignon and pinot noir using the code WINE15 through May 27.

Apothékary

Between May 23 — 27, Apothékary is giving customers 15% off the brand’s wine alternative tinctures, including the following varieties: Take The Edge Off, Rosé Tinted Glasses, and Wine Down. No code is required to redeem.

Archer Roose

Archer Roose, a canned wine brand co-owned by Elizabeth Banks, is giving customers 15% off sitewide through May 27 using the code 15MDW24.

GourmetGiftBaskets.com

TODAY.com readers can save 30% on wine gifts from GourmetGiftBaskets.com through June 15 using the code WINOTODAY. The offer excludes flowers and same-day deliveries.

Harry & David

Through May 31, Harry & David is offering customers 30% off select wines as part of the brand’s Oregon Wine Month sale.

Omaha Steaks

To celebrate National Wine Day, Omaha Steaks has the following offers:

The Vice

In honor of National Wine Day, The Vice is giving customers 20% off all orders using the code WINETODAY24.

Z. Alexander Brown

Country artist Zac Brown’s wine label, Z. Alexander Brown, is giving customers 20% off all varietals, including its new Whiskey Barrel Aged Cabernet Sauvignon. The offer is valid between May 24 — 31 using the code DRINKWINE20.