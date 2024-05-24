9 National Wine Day deals to toast to this weekend

Wine lovers never need an excuse to pour a glass of their favorite drink, but National Wine Day certainly ups the ante a bit.
As wine enthusiasts celebrate the sophisticated holiday on May 25, many brands are slashing prices.
Ready to celebrate? Here are a few deals you won’t want to miss.
1000 Stories
Through June 30, 1000 Stories customers can save 20% on qualifying full-price items on the brand’s website using the code WINEDAY. The offer can’t be combined with other discounts.
Ammunition Wines
To celebrate National Wine Day, Ammunition is giving customers 15% off the producer’s house-named cabernet sauvignon and pinot noir using the code WINE15 through May 27.
Apothékary
Between May 23 — 27, Apothékary is giving customers 15% off the brand’s wine alternative tinctures, including the following varieties: Take The Edge Off, Rosé Tinted Glasses, and Wine Down. No code is required to redeem.
Archer Roose
Archer Roose, a canned wine brand co-owned by Elizabeth Banks, is giving customers 15% off sitewide through May 27 using the code 15MDW24.
GourmetGiftBaskets.com
TODAY.com readers can save 30% on wine gifts from GourmetGiftBaskets.com through June 15 using the code WINOTODAY. The offer excludes flowers and same-day deliveries.
Harry & David
Through May 31, Harry & David is offering customers 30% off select wines as part of the brand’s Oregon Wine Month sale.
Omaha Steaks
To celebrate National Wine Day, Omaha Steaks has the following offers:
- Classic Assortment + Omaha Steaks 1917 Red Blend for $159.99
- Tasteful Steakhouse Pack + Signature Reds Duo for $189.99
- Gourmet Favorites + Napa & Sonoma Cabernet Duo for $219.99
- Ultimate Steak & Wine Tasting Experience for $249.99
The Vice
In honor of National Wine Day, The Vice is giving customers 20% off all orders using the code WINETODAY24.
Z. Alexander Brown
Country artist Zac Brown’s wine label, Z. Alexander Brown, is giving customers 20% off all varietals, including its new Whiskey Barrel Aged Cabernet Sauvignon. The offer is valid between May 24 — 31 using the code DRINKWINE20.