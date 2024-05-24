IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

9 National Wine Day deals to toast to this weekend

Whether you prefer red, white or rosé, National Wine Day is the perfect time to say, ‘cheers!’
National Wine Day falls on May 25.Portra Images / Getty Images
By Chrissy Callahan

Wine lovers never need an excuse to pour a glass of their favorite drink, but National Wine Day certainly ups the ante a bit.

As wine enthusiasts celebrate the sophisticated holiday on May 25, many brands are slashing prices.

Ready to celebrate? Here are a few deals you won’t want to miss.

1000 Stories

Through June 30, 1000 Stories customers can save 20% on qualifying full-price items on the brand’s website using the code WINEDAY. The offer can’t be combined with other discounts.

Ammunition Wines

To celebrate National Wine Day, Ammunition is giving customers 15% off the producer’s house-named cabernet sauvignon and pinot noir using the code WINE15 through May 27.

Apothékary

Between May 23 — 27, Apothékary is giving customers 15% off the brand’s wine alternative tinctures, including the following varieties: Take The Edge Off, Rosé Tinted Glasses, and Wine Down. No code is required to redeem.

Archer Roose

Archer Roose, a canned wine brand co-owned by Elizabeth Banks, is giving customers 15% off sitewide through May 27 using the code 15MDW24.

GourmetGiftBaskets.com

TODAY.com readers can save 30% on wine gifts from GourmetGiftBaskets.com through June 15 using the code WINOTODAY. The offer excludes flowers and same-day deliveries.

Harry & David

Through May 31, Harry & David is offering customers 30% off select wines as part of the brand’s Oregon Wine Month sale.

Omaha Steaks

To celebrate National Wine Day, Omaha Steaks has the following offers:

The Vice

In honor of National Wine Day, The Vice is giving customers 20% off all orders using the code WINETODAY24.

Z. Alexander Brown

Country artist Zac Brown’s wine label, Z. Alexander Brown, is giving customers 20% off all varietals, including its new Whiskey Barrel Aged Cabernet Sauvignon. The offer is valid between May 24 — 31 using the code DRINKWINE20.

